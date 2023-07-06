© 2023 New Atlas
Thumbnail-sized blade puts a super-small slasher on your keychain

By Michael Franco
July 06, 2023
Kickstarter makers certainly seem to be obsessed with putting as much functionality in as small a space as possible. Case in point: the new Slash microblade, that promises to give you super sharp cutting power in a keychain capsule.

The Slash shows up just as we're seeing plenty of pocket-sized tools blasting through their fundraising goals on Kickstarter. Some notable successes include the DTool for cyclists, which boasts 48 different tools in one compact package; the MetMo pocket driver; the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar, which features an everlasting pencil; and the palm-sized ScrewDriverKing, which packs 40 tools into one convenient handle.

Pairing things down even more, Malboro & Kane (M&K), a UK company that's already ran several successful Kickstarter campaigns for tiny tools, has taken the minimal approach to a cutting blade. Called the Slash, the gizmo consists of a super-sharp tungsten blade encased in a screw-tight capsule that can be made from titanium, brass, or copper, depending on the backer's preference.

The capsule itself measures just 32 mm tall (about 1.25 in) and when it's unscrewed, it reveals a blade that's smaller than a thumbnail at just 8 mm (0.3 in) long. There's a hole in the top of the capsule for attaching it to a keychain.

Despite its small size, the makers say that a curved top edge makes it comfortable to use with just a little pressure from your pointer finger. They also point out that due to its tungsten construction, it should likely stay sharp for a very, very long time. Indeed, tungsten is one of the strongest metals on Earth, ranking an impressive 9 on the Mohs scale of hardness.

The Kickstarter campaign is slated to run for just about another 50 days and, right now, there are still early bird rewards left. This means that a pledge of £19 (about US$25) will get you one Slash in the metal housing of your choice, while £33 ($42) will snag you two, and £45 ($58) gets you the full set, one in each type of metal case.

Of course, caution is always advised when backing a product that doesn't exist yet, but because M&K has proven itself before on the platform, chances are pretty good this is a safe project to back.

You can see the Slash at work in the following video (and we suggest taking the "smallest blade ever created" marketing speak with a grain of salt).

Slash: The World’s Smallest Tungsten EDC Tool

Source: Kickstarter

