The Urban Truck is reported to have a 400 km (250 mi) per charge range of its (up to) 480 kWh Li-ion battery pack. Its electric motor puts the equivalent of 470 horses on tap, twists 2,507 lb-ft (3,500 Nm) of torque and gets it up to a top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h). Lion also says that the truck boasts an unparalleled turning radius, though no specifics are given.

