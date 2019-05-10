The Sora still looks nice. But it costs US$82,250, with the added ignominy that you need to pay even more for freight. And honestly, we just can't get behind this one. We're sort of okay with bikes like the Arc Vector, which costs even more but goes full sci-fi with things like its integrated HUD helmet and haptic feedback jacket. We can deal with a 60-grand Sarolea Manx7, because it introduces neat ideas like a movable motor and footpegs that peek through the swingarm, even if it looks like a Ferrero Rocher.