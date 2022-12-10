© 2022 New Atlas
Marine

The 10 most tantalizing electric water toys of 2022

By C.C. Weiss
December 09, 2022
The 10 most tantalizing electric water toys of 2022
Seeking out some pretty color
Seeking out some pretty color
View 26 Images
The Sea-Doo Rise should be commercially available next year
1/26
The Sea-Doo Rise should be commercially available next year
The Sea-Doo Rise's speed is controlled via a handheld remote
2/26
The Sea-Doo Rise's speed is controlled via a handheld remote
At speed, the Valo will sit two feet above the surface, skimming the waves
3/26
At speed, the Valo will sit two feet above the surface, skimming the waves
The Valo rises out of the water at around 15 mph
4/26
The Valo rises out of the water at around 15 mph
A full charge will get you around 1.7 hours at a cruise speed of 40 mph
5/26
A full charge will get you around 1.7 hours at a cruise speed of 40 mph
The HydroJet is presently on Kickstarter
6/26
The HydroJet is presently on Kickstarter
Plans call for the final version of the HydroJet to have a HIPS (high impact polystyrene) body, along with the existing stainless steel jet drive inside – the current model has a carbon fiber wrap on the outside
7/26
Plans call for the final version of the HydroJet to have a HIPS (high impact polystyrene) body, along with the existing stainless steel jet drive inside – the current model has a carbon fiber wrap on the outside
The U-Boat Worx Nemo — now available for the slightly less ultra-wealthy
8/26
The U-Boat Worx Nemo — now available for the slightly less ultra-wealthy
9/26
Lounging out
10/26
Lounging out
Diving down with a splash
11/26
Diving down with a splash
Instead of utilizing a throttle for continuous power, the Jetson board uses an integrated touchpad for timed electric boosts
12/26
Instead of utilizing a throttle for continuous power, the Jetson board uses an integrated touchpad for timed electric boosts
The Jetson is currently on Indiegogo
13/26
The Jetson is currently on Indiegogo
The Jetson's touchpad allows users to choose between four speed/power modes, and to manually shut off the motor
14/26
The Jetson's touchpad allows users to choose between four speed/power modes, and to manually shut off the motor
The larger Portless Catamaran Deluxe and standard model team into a party island
15/26
The larger Portless Catamaran Deluxe and standard model team into a party island
The Portless Catamaran includes front and rear bumpers to prevent passengers from sliding off the level main deck
16/26
The Portless Catamaran includes front and rear bumpers to prevent passengers from sliding off the level main deck
The all-electric Deepseaker DS1 will hydrofoil on the surface to boost speed and range
17/26
The all-electric Deepseaker DS1 will hydrofoil on the surface to boost speed and range
The world's first hydrofoiling submersible is about to begin construction
18/26
The world's first hydrofoiling submersible is about to begin construction
The durable design of the Rävik S 22 makes it good for electric surfing in all weathers
19/26
The durable design of the Rävik S 22 makes it good for electric surfing in all weathers
The wireless speed controller is now more responsive for improved timing in jumps, tricks and turns
20/26
The wireless speed controller is now more responsive for improved timing in jumps, tricks and turns
The Rävik S 22 measures 175 x 61 x 27 cm, and weighs in at 39 kg in standard battery configuration
21/26
The Rävik S 22 measures 175 x 61 x 27 cm, and weighs in at 39 kg in standard battery configuration
The battery-electric Supermarine MM01 – Black Edition
22/26
The battery-electric Supermarine MM01 – Black Edition
The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01
23/26
The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01
24/26
The Neocean Overboat 150C carries two people and has a top speed of 12 knots
25/26
The Neocean Overboat 150C carries two people and has a top speed of 12 knots
The three Overboat F series foils feature an inverted T design and a rear electric prop drive
26/26
The three Overboat F series foils feature an inverted T design and a rear electric prop drive
View gallery - 26 images

Battery power is finding its way into all forms of transportation, even those meant purely for recreation and thrills. This year, all-electric water toys took on many shapes and styles, from powerful add-on e-drives, to over/underwater submersible hydrofoils, to mass-produced personal submarines inching closer to "affordability." The year also brought first looks at electric vessels promising next-generation performance levels that rival their gas counterparts, including a hydrofoil jet ski with claimed speeds of 55 mph and a non-foil 300-hp PWC able to throttle all the way to 75 mph. Before replacing the calendar and gearing up for the latest electric hardware at early-2023 boat shows like Düsseldorf and Miami, take a look back at the fastest flying, deepest diving, hardest charging electric water toys of 2022.

View gallery - 26 images

Tags

MarineWatercraftelectric surfboardsElectric VehiclesPWCHydrofoileFoilJetskiSubmarine
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!