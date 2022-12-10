The 10 most tantalizing electric water toys of 2022
Battery power is finding its way into all forms of transportation, even those meant purely for recreation and thrills. This year, all-electric water toys took on many shapes and styles, from powerful add-on e-drives, to over/underwater submersible hydrofoils, to mass-produced personal submarines inching closer to "affordability." The year also brought first looks at electric vessels promising next-generation performance levels that rival their gas counterparts, including a hydrofoil jet ski with claimed speeds of 55 mph and a non-foil 300-hp PWC able to throttle all the way to 75 mph. Before replacing the calendar and gearing up for the latest electric hardware at early-2023 boat shows like Düsseldorf and Miami, take a look back at the fastest flying, deepest diving, hardest charging electric water toys of 2022.
-
August 08, 2022With new consumer tech, it's often the case that big corporations will join the party once smaller startups have tested the waters. Such is the case with major manufacturer Sea-Doo, which has just announced its upcoming Rise electric hydrofoil board.
-
November 30, 2022The Valo Hyperfoil aims to kick off a new class of "ultra-performance" electric personal watercraft, a two-seat jetski that can rise out of choppy water on extendable hydrofoils, and go faster than any other electric or hydrofoiling craft you can buy.
-
August 04, 2022Although one of the big appeals of paddleboards and kayaks is the fact that they are human-powered, there are some scenarios in which a motor could help. The HydroJet was designed with that fact in mind, as it can be mounted on existing watercraft.
-
September 09, 2022The last time we looked at the U-Boat Worx Nemo submersible, production start was listed as a vague "when market demand has been met." The vessel launched last year, and U-Boat Worx is now commencing volume production and drastically cutting price.
-
November 02, 2022There are quite a few electric surfboards on the market, and they mostly work in the same way – their jet drive runs for as long as you squeeze a throttle on a handheld remote. The Jetson is different, in that it provides temporary boosts as needed.
-
November 11, 2022A watercraft quite unlike others, the Portless Catamaran is a large inflatable that rides to the water in a motor vehicle. It quickly inflates into a dual-deck cruiser and lounge propelled along cleanly and quietly by a small electric outboard.
-
April 27, 2022Italian startup iSpace2o has announced it's starting production on the first hull for its Deepseaker DS1 submersible hydrofoil. This machine will rise out of the water to hydrofoil at up to 23 knots, or dive as deep as 50 m for underwater shenanigans.
-
February 11, 2022Swedish extreme electric surfboard maker Awake Boards has added a new premium electric surfboard to it award-winning range, which promises more power, faster acceleration and better response for sharper turns, higher jumps and faster rides.
-
February 25, 2022All-electric jet skis have been gradually edging onto the scene for a few years now, but the 300-hp, 75-mph Supermarine MM01 from French outfit Bouvet Marine looks like it's well and truly here to play with the PWC big guns.
-
September 20, 2022Around the time we looked at the WaveFlyer "world's first electric hydrofoil jet ski," Neocean was developing an e-hydrofoil PWC of its own. The Overboat starts its ride as a mini-catamaran before rising over the water to hit speeds up to 20 knots.
