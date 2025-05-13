$400K hydrofoil e-speedboat promises 80 miles of freedom out on the lake

If you're in the market for a distinctive new ride, maybe you'll want to hit the water instead of the highway. ENVGO's got you covered with its electric NV1 hydrofoiling boat, which is all beautiful curves, sleek lines, and high performance for when you want to tear up the lake near your family's vacation home.

Hydrofoil boats have a wing-like structure mounted beneath their hull that lifts the vessel above the water's surface as it gains speed. The wing generates lift, raising the hull completely out of the water while the foils remain submerged.

That results in dramatically reduced drag, and a smoother ride in choppy conditions. They're particularly well suited to being paired with electric powertrains, because the efficiency gains help overcome battery limitations. When an electric boat "foils," i.e. rises above the water, it requires substantially less energy to maintain speed.

The NV1 gets a ton of tech like collision avoidance and a 360-degree surround view system, as well as niceties like a water skiing pylon ENVGO

With the NV1, you've got a dual-motor setup making 330 hp of peak power and 170 hp of continuous power, which ENVGO says is good for quick speeds of up to 50 mph (43 knots). The 80-kWh battery pack allows for up to 74 miles (~120 km) of range, and supports DC fast charging.

The NV1 is designed to seat six, including the pilot ENVGO

This beauty measures 24.5 ft (8.3 m) in length, features a carbon fiber hull, and seats six. On board, you'll find a water-skiing sky pylon, touchscreen controls paired with a steering wheel, a 360-degree surround view system for safe docking, and autonomous navigation and collision avoidance capabilities.

That'll set you back by US$400,000, inclusive of a $1,000 deposit if you're interested in reserving one early. While ENVGO announced the hydrofoil last August, it's had the NV1 out on the water by the Toronto Harbor this week to film promotional content. You can also see it foiling on a lake back in March below.

ENVGO NV1 Takes Flight

The company will also show it off at a public event in Bracebridge, Ontario on May 31. That's a good sign for folks who are keen to see this glide off the assembly line in the second half of this year. We'll be watching from the shore to see how ENVGO goes with its maiden production run.

Source: ENVGO on LinkedIn / Instagram