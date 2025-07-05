Ferrari is building a 100-foot yacht that can fly without an engine

Not satisfied with dominating race tracks and all manner of asphalt around the globe, Ferrari is now taking to the high seas with its next venture. The automaker is working on a 100-ft racing monohull yacht that promises to not only be quick on the water, but also to run exclusively on solar, wind, and kinetic energy.

The Hypersail project is inspired by Ferrari's success with hypercars that have conquered the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. As you'd expect with a Ferrari, this one is built for speed. In fact, it's going to fly above the water.

That's because this, like other 'AC75' boats used in recent America's Cup races, will be a foiling boat that will lift completely out of the water on underwater wings (foils), dramatically reducing drag. AC75 boats routinely hit speeds of round 50 knots (about 58 mph or 93 km/h). This collection of racing moments shows what that looks like in the first few seconds.

The Most INTENSE America’s Cup Moments! | America's Cup

The sailboat will measure 98 ft (30 m) in length, 65.5 ft (20 m) in width, and 131 ft (40 m) in height, making it the largest fully foiling monohull yacht ever to be built. Ferrari says it will be the first of its size in the world to be entirely energy self-sufficient.

That means there's no motor or backup power for the control and motion systems for the foils, keel and rudder, or even the on-board computers and instruments.

Ferrari Hypersail: The Beginning of a New Journey

French naval architect Guillaume Verdier is behind the design of the Hypersail. He's responsible for the overall concept of stabilizing the boat's flight on three points of contact: a foil on the keel, and two points in the middle of the boat on the rudder. That should keep it steady through rough waves.

Ferrari's Hypersail will be the largest monohull yacht built so far, and the only one around this size to be fully energy self-sufficient Ferrari

Interestingly, Yachting World notes that Ferrari hasn't yet decided what sort of events the Hypersail might compete in when it's ready. "[The] America’s Cup is regulated and this boat is thought to go beyond rules," noted the company's chairman John Elkann. "This project gives us the chance to experiment in new areas."

Ferrari says the Hypersail will combine the efficiency and aerodynamics of a monohull with the stability of a multihull yacht Ferrari

The Hypersail is currently in the works in Italy. Ferrari hopes to finish building the prototype sometime in 2026, after which it will go out on the water for sea trials.

Source: Ferrari