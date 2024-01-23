Searider launches a dual-motor electric crotch rocket for the water

Electric powersport startup Searider looks to combine the sharp, nimble handling of a motorcycle with the instant acceleration of an all-electric jet ski. Weighing a fraction of even the lightest ICE-driven PWC, its Searacer is a sleek electro-machine capable of flirting with 50 mph (80 km/h) as it zips around the water for close to an hour per charge. A removable battery pack makes it easy to recharge and get back out on the water.

For a full decade, the Sea-Doo Spark has dug in its reputation as the lightest sit-atop PWC on the market, the 2024 model starting at 428 lb (194 kg) dry. Searider, meanwhile, compacts PWC design down to the point that its vessels start at about a third of that weight, a mere 143 lb (65 kg).

Searider hit that number by avoiding the usual path of dropping an electric drive in the wide, round body of a traditionally sized PWC, the way other e-water sports startups have done. Instead, it has looked to capitalize on the sleek, versatile nature of electric powertrain tech toward reinventing the PWC category. With motorcycles and scooters as its inspiration, it's created light, sleek and compact body shells that are meant to be quick and nimble on the water without demanding three figures of horsepower.

In fact, when we first came across the header photo of Searider's Boat Düsseldorf exhibit, we thought we were looking at some kind of water-bound suitcase folder, something like a PWC version of the new Honda Motocompacto or Arma briefcase scooter. That photo gets up close with the Searacer, the all-out performance flagship of the two variants Searider has debuted at this week's Düsseldorf boat show.

Searider encourages water sports enthusiasts to "ride the future" Searider

Built for adrenaline-boosting speed and fun, the Searacer puts 45 hp (33 kW) worth of dual e-motor power behind its 143-lb weight, offering a claimed top speed of 47.8 mph (77 km/h). While that doesn't even put an asterisk on the ICE PWC speed charts, it is plenty quick for an electric jet, edging out the much-larger 95-hp 44-mph Narke GT95 and the once world record-targeting 42-mph Valo Hyperfoil.

The Searacer does fall well short of the claimed 75 mph (121 km/h) capability of the 300-hp Supermarine MM01 or the 65 mph (104 km/h) of the 160-hp Taiga Orca Carbon, but we're guessing the Searacer's 48 mph will feel plenty fast atop a slim hull sized more like an ebike than a mini-boat.

With speeds up to 48 mph and handling like an on-water motorbike, the new Searacer promises to bring some thrills to the sea Searider

Searider's battery pack offers up to 50 minutes of ride time per charge and is removable, making for easier charging and opening up the possibility of swapping batteries for longer on-water sessions.

Those looking to dial things back and stay out there longer during their on-water moto experience will want to opt for Searider's second model, the Seacruiser. If the Searacer is the electric motorbike of the sea, the Seacruiser is the sit-atop e-scooter, wearing curvy front bodywork inspired by vintage scooter design. The 30-hp cruiser promises a still-respectable 34-mph (55-km/h) top speed and nearly doubles runtime to 90 minutes. The more substantial bodywork isn't only visually heavier, adding an extra 11 pounds (5 kg) for a 154-lb (70-kg) base weight.

The more leisurely Searider, the Seacruiser is inspired by classic scooters Searider

Searider has listed the Searacer and Seacruiser for respective preorder prices of €27,950 and €22,800 (approx. US$30,325 and $24,750). It is also planning to introduce a third model, the Seacross, later this year.

Searider's intro video isn't all-out action from 0:00 to 1:08, but it does dish out a little taste of what the Searacer can do out on blue water.

Be ready to Ride the Future with Searider!

Source: Searider

