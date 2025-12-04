© 2025 New Atlas
Marine

Newest underwater scooter is one of the fastest we've seen

By Ben Coxworth
December 04, 2025
Newest underwater scooter is one of the fastest we've seen
The Sublue Vapor has a top speed of 10 km/h (6 mph) – about twice as fast as most people can swim
The Sublue Vapor has a top speed of 10 km/h (6 mph) – about twice as fast as most people can swim
View 3 Images
The Sublue Vapor has a top speed of 10 km/h (6 mph) – about twice as fast as most people can swim
1/3
The Sublue Vapor has a top speed of 10 km/h (6 mph) – about twice as fast as most people can swim
The Vapor is available in color choices of gray, red, blue and yellow
2/3
The Vapor is available in color choices of gray, red, blue and yellow
The Vapor is currently priced at $2,999
3/3
The Vapor is currently priced at $2,999
View gallery - 3 images

Although underwater scooters may offer users an aquatic "thrill ride," many of the things don't go much faster than the person could swim on their own. Such is not the case with the Sublue Vapor, however, which tops out at a speed of 10 km/h (6 mph).

So first of all, although 10k an hour might not sound like much, keep in mind that an average fin-wearing snorkeler swims no faster than about 5 km/h (3 mph). Even the last Sublue model we heard about, the Seabow, has a top speed of about 6.5 km/h (4 mph).

So yeah, the Vapor is fast.

The Vapor is available in color choices of gray, red, blue and yellow
The Vapor is available in color choices of gray, red, blue and yellow

The device is driven by a pump-jet propulsion system powered by a 384.8-Wh lithium-ion battery, one 3-hour charge of which should be good for 45 minutes of runtime at the lowest of three speed settings (6 km/h or 3.7 mph). If you wanna go at the full 10 km/h, expect the runtime to drop to about 18 minutes.

Battery life is displayed on a 4.3-inch LCD screen, as is information such as speed, heading, water temperature and depth. The Vapor can safely descend to a maximum depth of 40 meters (131 ft), and will sound an alarm if users try to ascend or descend too rapidly.

The Vapor is currently priced at $2,999
The Vapor is currently priced at $2,999

It's slightly positively buoyant underwater, and weighs 8.6 kg (19 lb) on land. For reference, the slower Seabow weighs about half as much.

The Vapor underwater scooter is available now via the Sublue website, priced at US$2,999. You can see it in action, in the video below.

Vapor — Sublue’s underwater scooter that turns every dive into a full-speed adventure!

Source: Sublue

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MarineUnderwater scootersScubaSnorkelsSwimming
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!