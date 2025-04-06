Bacteria could fill cracks in bricks made from lunar soil on the Moon

We're going to be on the Moon a lot more often soon, and that means we'll need places to rest, conduct research, and work there. Building habitats and maintaining them will be tough, but bacteria could come to the rescue by helping repair cracked bricks made from lunar soil.

That's what researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the southern city of Bangalore have come up with in their work using a soil bacterium called Sporosarcina pasteurii. This technique could help extend the lifespan of structures built on the Moon in the coming years. Talk about thinking ahead.

This builds on research from 2020, where IISC scientists created 'space bricks' using a calcium-based lunar soil simulant, urea, the aforementioned S. pasteurii, and guar beans. The idea there was to find sustainable and inexpensive ways to construct buildings on the Moon.

'Space bricks' made from lunar soil simulant, urea, S. pasteurii bacteria, and guar beans Divakar Badal / IISc

They also heated this soil simulant mixture with a polymer to high temperatures in a process called sintering to create much stronger – but brittle – bricks. That would make them useful for building on the Moon, but they could crack under extreme lunar temperatures (swinging from 250 to -207 °F (121 to -131 °C)) and solar winds.

In their recent study published last week in the journal Frontiers, the scientists created defects in the sintered bricks and poured a slurry of S. pasteurii, guar gum, and lunar soil simulant into them. The slurry penetrated into the cracks, where calcium carbonate produced by the bacteria filled them up. The bacteria also produced biopolymers which glued the soil particles with the residual brick structure, making them almost as good as new.

Artificially created cracks in the space bricks filled in by the bacterium's calcium carbonate (the white spots highlighted in blue) Gupta, Kulkarni, Naik, Viswanathan and Kumar / Frontiers

That could come in handy a few years from now. NASA's Artemis IV mission, scheduled for September 2028, will see four astronauts land on the Moon in the Orion spacecraft and enter Gateway, the first-ever lunar space station. From there, they'll conduct moonwalks and experiments. There are plans to subsequently build the Foundational Surface Habitat of the Artemis Base Camp in the 2030s.

NASA's Artemis program could see humans return to the Moon and build habitats there NASA

Before that, the team intends to send a sample of the S. pasteurii into space and test its growth and calcium carbonate production under microgravity conditions.

Source: Indian Institute of Science