While the study is impressively exhaustive in its examination of the subject, it does obviously rely on many factors that can be quite easily moderated by individual consumers. It assumes a consumer travels to a store to buy groceries for every individual meal, and it is also assumes there are large portions of food waste for every meal, both in unused groceries and uneaten leftovers. These two factors certainly are not indicative of every consumer out there, so it is fair to say that many non-meal kit meals being produced do not have the large carbon footprint used as a standard in this study.