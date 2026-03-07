Custom R 1300 R celebrates BMW's first superbike race victory

BMW knocked it out of the park with its versatile R 1300 R naked motorcycle last year, which packaged plenty of power and high-end electronics for street riders and mile munchers alike. Inspired by its historic racing wins from half a century ago, it's now turned that platform into the Superhooligan, a custom power roadster that'll take your breath away.

This stunning creation commemorates legendary Californian road racer Steve McLaughlin's victory in the first ever AMA Superbike Championship Series race at the Daytona International Speedway on March 5, 1976 – as well as his Butler & Smith teammate Reg Pridmore's win in the inaugural AMA Superbike Championship.

The one-off was crafted by a team of builders from the BMW Motorrad Custom Speed Shop, and references McLaughlin's 1976 R 90 S with bodywork, a special paint job, and a few track-focused part swaps. Sure it's not going to be road-legal or anything – given it's missing a headlamp – but I sure wish the brand would put something closely resembling this on the market.

The bike was built by a small team from the BMW Motorrad Custom Speed Shop, with design elements like the number plate referencing the race-winning R 90 S BMW Motorrad

The R 1300 R is a great place to start for a superbike racing tribute: it's powered by a 1,300-cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that puts out 145 hp and a neck-wringing 110 lb.ft (150 Nm) of torque. It's garnished with a carbon front wheel and bright blue brake calipers from the monstrous BMW M 1000 RR superbike, as well as several high-strength carbon-fiber bits across the body that help bring the weight down.

The Wilbers upside-down fork has been extended by 30 mm for increased lean angle clearance too. There's also a titanium exhaust system with a carbon end silencer from Akrapovic. With all that, the Superhooligan is set to hit a blistering top speed of 171 mph (275 km/h).

An array of carbon fiber parts and body panels help keep the weight down and allows the Superhooligan to reach speeds of 171 mph BMW Motorrad

The most obvious cosmetic change to the bike is the #83 plate in place of the headlamp, as well as another on the side. The orange paint job mimics the livery of the 1976 R 90 S from the Butler & Smith (a US-based importer of BMW's bikes) team.

The BMW R 1300 R Super Hooligan bike (left) strikes a pose next to inaugural Superbike race winner Steve McLaughlin’s 1976 BMW R 90 S (right) BMW Motorrad

This beauty is set to compete in round one of the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship at Daytona this year, with long-time BMW Motorrad rider Nate Kern in the saddle.

It's a fitting homage for one of the country's major racing pioneers. According to the American Motorcyclist Association, Hall of Famer McLaughlin played a key role in turning superbike racing into a national championship event, and launching the World Superbike Championship that kicked off in 1988.

Like the R 1300 R it's based on, the Superhooligan is a stunner from every angle BMW Motorrad

This isn't the only custom bike BMW has crafted on the R 1300 R platform: there's also the futuristic Titan that's purpose-built for drag racing with a nitrous-oxide canister that can deliver a serious boost in power. Too bad you can't slide your bottom on to that one either; you'll just have to make your own, starting with a US$22,320 base R 1300 R.

Source: BMW Motorrad