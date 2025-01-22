Benda makes its way to the USA with three exciting cruisers

Benda had one of the most promising stalls at last year’s EICMA, with its 250cc NapoleonBob bobber hailed as one of the biggest attractions. I covered its outlandish inline-four naked LFS 700 a while back too – the company has a seriously wide range of bikes on offer.

Now that Benda has finally announced its entry into the North American market in 2025, US riders will have the opportunity to try its bikes for themselves. But this entry into the American market is no surprise – rather, it was a long time coming.

In December 2023, Benda submitted paperwork to the NHTSA outlining how to decipher its VIN information, which is required by law for companies selling new vehicles in the US. So while it has taken some time, the Chinese bikemaker will finally be able to sell its motorcycles stateside.

The company has partnered with Keeway America, an importer that already handles the Benelli and Keeway brands in the US, to bring its initial products to the American market. And there are three such products, all of them cruisers.

Starting with the smallest fella first, there's the Benda Chinchilla 300. It’s a small powerhouse with a big feel. Its head-turning looks are your ticket to stand out, regardless of your level of riding experience.

Its international-market variant houses a 298cc eight-valve V-twin that produces 30 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 20 lb-ft of torque at 6,700 rpm. It is the lightest of the three, weighing 386 lb (175 kg), but it still features the likes of LED lighting and an inverted fork.

Stepping up the displacement ladder is the traditionally designed Chinchilla 500. At first glance, the cruiser looks both charming and robust. It features two seats, a dual-shock frame, and an obvious inverted fork.

Although the US version's exact specifications are unknown, the bike's 476cc, 8-valve V-twin Benda engine produces 47 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 31 lb-ft of peak torque at 6,700 rpm in other markets. It weighs 474 lb (215 kg).

The NapoleonBob 500, a single-seat bobber with a faux girder fork and a throwback aesthetic, is the most interesting of the bikes announced for the US. This cruiser sports a fierce design, more power, and a commanding presence.

The fairings over the upside-down telescopic fork legs create the appearance of a pre-war-style girder design. The same 476cc V-twin also powers the NapoleonBob, however it does have a tad bit more max power, rated at 50 horsepower.

A steel cradle frame with a concealed rear monoshock creates a hardtail-style profile. ABS, traction control, and a round color TFT display are all standard on the NapoleonBob.

All three cruisers compete in the same market as the likes of the Kawasaki Eliminator, Honda Rebel 300/500, and CFMoto 450CL-C. There's one key difference: Benda's models use V-twin engines instead of the parallel twins, giving them a more traditional cruiser appearance.

As is customary for Chinese bikes, they have more equipment than their Japanese counterparts. When they arrive, they're expected to undercut the majority of their rivals in other nations.

Speaking of which, the prices of each of these bikes will be revealed closer to the debut, with the motorcycles anticipated to go on sale in the spring of 2025. However, prospective taxes on Chinese-made goods may impact final MSRPs and the brand's success in the United States.

If the initial three-model range proves successful, the likelihood of some of Benda's larger, more ambitious models being introduced to the US market will rise.

Source: Benda