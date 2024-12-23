700cc inline-four naked moto looks like it's from a Transformers movie

Benda quickly made a name for itself in the Chinese motorcycle market, and of late has expanded into the West quite drastically. At this year’s EICMA, the company’s 250cc caught our attention – but it wasn’t the only bike on display.

There were also a couple of 4-cylinders that really stood out. But out of all of Benda’s glittering offerings, this 700cc inline 4-cylinder motorcycle is the one that deserves more attention. It’s called the LFS 700, and aside from the fact that Benda put four cylinders in a setup that displaces 680cc, the thing that stands out to me is its unusual design.

Yes, it’s a naked, so there are obvious naked moto design inputs in there. But is it me, or does it look like a freakin’ Autobot from Transformers? It has a distinctive appearance that blends aspects of a roadster and a flat-tracker thanks to the massive quarter fairings at the front and boxy panels at the back.

Benda LFS 700 has a water-cooled 680cc inline-4 engine that produces 92.5 horsepower and 46.4 lb-ft of torque Benda

With the same size and compression ratio as the Honda's CB650 four-cylinder, there are a few key differences too. For instance, its castings are different, and the crankshaft's throw is 2 mm greater to make for the 680cc capacity.

It’s water-cooled and produces 92.5 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 46.4 lb-ft (63 Nm) of torque at 8,500 rpm. It comes mated to a slipper clutch, which ought to make the ride easier in cities specifically.

The Honda CB650R, for comparison, puts out 94 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque, while the Yamaha MT-07 – one of the best middleweight nakeds out there – spurts out 72 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. Safe to say, LFS 700’s numbers are on par with others in this segment.

A part-aluminum-alloy, part-steel-tube frame is utilized with a short wheelbase of 58.3 inches (1,480 mm) which means easy maneuvering in tight spaces. The tire sizes are conventional, with 17-inch wheels at both ends with a 120-section front and 180-section rear.

The LFS 700 employs a part-alloy, part-steel tube frame with a short wheelbase Benda

Sporting Brembo brakes and KYB suspension, the LFS 700 also avoids the pitfall of utilizing the cheap components that most Chinese offerings are infamous for. The fuel tank is 4.7 gallons (18 liters) in capacity. Due to its smaller size, the LFS weighs 480 lb (218 kg). Benda claims a 130 mph (210 km/h) top speed.

It is stacked with features too, just as you might expect from a Chinese motorcycle. Traction Control, ABS, side stand cut-off switch, alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster are all present.

The LFS has unique styling – one that I, personally haven't seen on an out-and-out naked yet. Angular side panels that house the LED turn signals extend forward from each side of the fork.

Exaggerated number boards on either side of the tail conceal a pair of under-seat exhaust end cans, each with a flattened profile and a vertical slot-like exit. Also integrated into the number boards are the rear turn indicators, which form an L shape that can be seen from both the side and the back.

Traction Control, ABS, side stand cut-off switch, alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster are all present on the LFS 700 Benda

Benda has already established its presence across Europe. Its LFC 700, LFS’ cruiser twin is priced at €‎11,999 which translates to about US$12,494. Although the LFS 700 isn’t officially available in Europe yet, I reckon it’s going to be launched soon. And when it is, it will likely carry a €‎13,000+ price tag.

In China, the LFS sells at a starting price of 38,800 Yuan. That’s roughly $5,315. Now, if it were to make its way Stateside at that price, it would hugely disrupt the affordable motorcycle market. But it won’t. Assumptions on US pricing would be a shot in the dark.

We did learn that Benda was supposed to enter the US at the end of 2023, but that hasn’t happened yet. Considering it’s essentially a Keeway brand, there’s still a big likelihood that the company and its quirky machines may yet make their way to America and other parts of the world.

Until then, we can admire these motorcycles on our phones, can’t we?

Source: Benda