12 spectacular motorcycles going to auction in Monterey Car Week 2021

Monterey Car Week is a celebration of every type of automotive heritage, and mainstream motorcycles are not the focus. In the accompanying auctions, elite motorcycles are always well represented because the audience is the largest and most monied in the world. Indeed, behind greater Las Vegas and Stafford in the United Kingdom, more very expensive motorcycles are sold in Monterey than anywhere else in the world. Based on the official estimates, there are seven motorcycles capable of selling for $100,000 or more in Monterey this year, and one capable of selling for more than $500,000. There are also a few others worth watching that we have listed.



1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin

This 1938 Vincent HRD Series A Twin will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F142) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $400,000 to $500,000 Mecum

Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000

Mecum | Lot F142 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

There are three pre-WW2 motorcycles guaranteed to fetch extraordinary sums at auction, with a fourth now looming: a Brough Superior V-twin, a Crocker V-twin, a Vincent-HRD V-twin and more recently the Harley-Davidson Knucklehead. There were just 78 Vincent-HRD Series-A Rapide V-twins built prior to WW2 and they rarely reach auction. Those that have reached reserve, going backwards in time over the last decade, sold for $326,988 in November 2016, $389,332 in April 2016, $195,990 in October 2015, $418,940 in April 2015, and $366,775 in April 2012.

The number of extant pre-war Rapides is on a par with the number of Crocker V-twins, but Crocker sales over the last five years have reached far greater heights: $825,000, $715,000, $550,000, $423,500, $704,000 in that order in 2019 (sooner first), $371,800 in 2016, $385,000 in 2015, and $291,000, $302,000 and $302,000 in 2012.

The results generally show Crocker prices have gone up, whereas Series-A Rapides have not ... hence, the potential is there for a result well beyond the upper estimate in the current climate.



1922 Brough Superior Mark 1 90 Bore

This 1922 Brough Superior Mark 1 90 Bore will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F92) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $275,000 to $350,000 Mecum

Estimate: $275,000 - $350,000

Mecum | Lot F92 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

This bike was largely unknown until Melbourne’s MotorClassica in October 2019, when it appeared and took out a class award. It had been built over the previous year from a basketcase, wowed the public at its first public outing and then sold for the highest amount ($308,000) of any bike during the Las Vegas auctions in January 2020. Rare and beautifully restored, it was the star of the last major motorcycle auctions prior to the pandemic. Still as beautiful as ever, still as rare as hell. Now we've all been reminded of how temporary life is, and what's important, we can't wait to see how it fares at auction on the biggest stage of all.



1953 Vincent Black Shadow

This 1953 Vincent Black Shadow will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F14) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $150,000 to $175,000 Mecum

Estimate: $150,000 - $175,000

Mecum | Lot F14 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

You do not win “The Quail” with anything less than a spectacular motorcycle, and this bike has won it twice: once at a motorcycle show and one time at a car show. We can count 47 Vincent Black Shadows that have fetched more than $100,000, but only two that have sold for more than this bike’s $175,000 upper estimate: one of the Montlhéry speed record bikes that fetched £113,500 ($175,698) in 2013 and the model record stands at $202,824 (£124,700) set in 2012 for a 1955 model that was the last one off the production line. The market can be expected to be red hot in Monterey after missing 2020, hence we’re predicting this bike will be one of the most valuable Vincent Black Shadows the world has ever seen, and perhaps even THE most valuable.



1917 Henderson 4-Cylinder Racer

This 1917 Henderson 4-Cylinder Racer will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F95) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $85,000 to $100,000 Mecum

Estimate: $85,000 - $100,000

Mecum | Lot F95 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

This 1917 Henderson board track racer has an original factory frame, forks and engine and has been the recipient of an extensive restoration. The engine and magneto have been rebuilt, the hand-rubbed paint job is spectacular, the brightwork is triple-plated nickel, all nuts and bolts are period correct, and the bike is ready to rock ... or at least it would be if you had a board track.



1902 Norton

This 1902 Norton will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot T93) on 12-August-2021 with an official estimate of $75,000 to $100,000 Mecum

Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000

Mecum | Lot T93 | 12-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

In the Las Vegas sale earlier this year, this motorcycle achieved a high bid of just $32,000 and was passed in. You'd have thought that Norton's new brand custodians (India's TVS) would have valued it enough to have snapped it up as it is from the very first year of Norton motorcycle manufacture and one of just three known survivors from the first year of the famous marque.

Given the standing and sales of Royal Enfield around the world, and its reliance on its longevity and heritage (founded in 1901) as hallmarks of the brand appeal, it seems remarkable that in rebuilding the Norton brand, TVS could let such a motorcycle slip through the cracks at auction. Having a museum-quality artifact to parade would emphasize the Norton marque's glorious history too. Sales are way down in India at present due to the pandemic, but the Norton brand should have a bright future once we have the pandemic under control.

Norton is going to be a current brand a decade from now, and this bike is one of the oldest, if not the oldest in existence – that makes it very likely to be worth a lot more than it is now.

1903 Mitchell

This 1903 Mitchell will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F98) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $75,000 to $100,000 Mecum

Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000

Mecum | Lot F98 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

Another piece of living motorcycle history, and perhaps even more importantly, an artifact from the very beginnings of the American motorcycle industry – this is a 120-year-old American motorcycle. As the auction description states "It’s interesting to note that this same engine was the basis of the very first AJS motorcycle." In fact, the first AJS used a Mitchell engine just like this that was sourced in England from America and built in 1897.



1915 Harley-Davidson Model 11F

This 1915 Harley-Davidson Model F will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F96) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $85,000 to $100,000 Mecum

Estimate: $85,000 - $100,000

Mecum | Lot F96 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

1915 was somewhat of a watershed year for the Harley-Davidson marque, mainly because of the fitting of a three-speed gearbox that immediately made the 1000cc F-head V-twin infinitely more useable. Just as there will be many COVID babies because of our global enforced lockdown, this is a mechanical COVID baby in that if COVID-19 hadn’t caused the need for long shelter-in-place orders, it would still be in pieces in the shed. The 1915 Harley Davison 11-F was discovered disassembled on a farm in Nebraska in the early 1970s. It remained in bits and was onsold at the Davenport AMCA swap meet in 1996, going back into storage until 2020 when shelter-in-place presented an opportunity to complete the restoration some 50 years after it had been rediscovered. The painstakingly accurate restoration was completed on June 1, 2021. The wonder of the "basketcase" and the "barn find" all rolled together certainly looks like a fairy story viewed with reference to the finished machine – when you have all the original bits to work with, you can get pretty close to a new motorcycle second time around.



1968 Husqvarna Viking 360

This 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 202) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $80,000 to $100,000 RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: $80,000 - $100,000

RM-Sothebys | Lot 202 | 14-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

Steve McQueen went to watch some motocross racing in 1968 where he witnessed visiting Swedish motocross rider Bengt Åberg dominate proceedings on his new two-stroke Viking 360 Husqvarna.

Swedish-born Bengt Åberg spent his whole life pioneering new motorcycle adventures. He was one of the first to follow the money from Europe to America, returning at the peak of his career to win the World 500cc Motocross World Championships in 1969 and 1970. In 1968 he was part of the Swedish team that won the Trophée des Nations and he was a member of the Swedish teams that won the Motocross des Nations in 1970, 1971, and 1974. He was a member of the Husqvarna factory racing team from 1969 to 1973 and the Bultaco factory racing team from 1974 to 1976. Having pioneered two-strokes in American racing, he then set out to achieve the opposite, competing in the World Championships against all the two-strokes on a four-stroke Yamaha XT500 built in collaboration with former world champions Torsten Hallman and Sten Lundin.Åberg rode the bike to a victory in the first moto of the 1977 500cc Luxembourg Grand Prix though he finished the season ranked ninth in the final world championship standings. Though he finished his international career in 1979, he never stopped racing at a local level, and in 1995, he won the Swedish ice speedway national championships. Having a bike that was raced by Bengt Åberg is almost as significant as a bike raced by Steve McQueen. Aberg is one of the all-time greats of motorcycle racing. Kenneth Olausson / Husqvarna Media

McQueen went to see Åberg after the event and purchased the bike, becoming so enamored with two-stroke performance that he became a Husqvarna devotee, riding the marque in the movie On Any Sunday and throughout the latter half of his competition career.

This is the remarkable and true story of how a motorcycle sold for $1500 in 2008 without anyone knowing it had been owned by the world's highest-paid actor, then went to auction in 2013 with the McQueen connection proven, but it couldn't meet the $80,000 reserve price. In 2018 though, the bike went to auction with irrefutable evidence that it was the motorcycle ridden by McQueen in the cult movie, On Any Sunday, and the records tumbled. That's Malcolm Smith, Steve and Mert Lawwill during the filming of the movie.



NewAtlas.com

McQueen motorcycles and cars pepper the world's most expensive auction sale listings and he's responsible for all the two-strokes at the top end of the listings. Fetching $230,500 at Bonhams Barber Museum Sale on October 6, 2018, the 400cc two-stroke single became the most expensive Husqvarna ever sold (previously another ex-McQueen 400 Cross at $144,500), the most expensive motocross bike ever sold (the same bike - $144,500), the most expensive dirt bike ever sold (previous record $181,500 for a 1930 Harley-Davidson Factory DAH hillclimber), and the second most expensive two-stroke motorcycle ever sold.

The Husqvarna Viking 360 that is going to auction in Monterey was subject to a 14-month restoration completed in 2014, addressing both its cosmetics and its mechanical components, including its single-cylinder, two-stroke engine and four-speed gearbox. This bike could easily sell for far more than the estimate because it has two significant larger-than-life characters in its resume, and is arguably a more significant motorcycle than the one which fetched $144,500.



1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA/B

This 1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA/B will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot F110) on 13-August-2021 with an official estimate of $80,000 to $90,000 Mecum

Estimate: $80,000 - $90,000

Mecum | Lot F110 | 13-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

This is a 97-year-old experimental Harley-Davidson factory racer, restored to perfection and with its back story beautifully described in the auction description. Once more, this could easily go for more than the $80,000 to $90,000 guideline if two people want it.



1970 Triumph Bonneville TR120

This 1970 Triumph Bonneville TR120 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 301) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $40,000 to $50,000 RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: $40,000 - $50,000

RM-Sothebys | Lot 301 | 14-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

Triumph twins have not fared well at auction mainly because they were produced in such vast quantities. Those that have sold for more than $50,000 generally have significant provenance such as Bud Ekins, Arthur Fonzarelli (from Happy Days) or Steve McQueen. This bike has two of those three in its priors, with Ekins selling this Bonneville TR120 to McQueen (via his production company, Solar Productions) on 9 June 1970. The bike underwent a full restoration in 2016 and hasn’t been ridden since. Accordingly, this bike might easily double its estimate.



1970 Solex 3800

This 1970 Solex 3800 will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with RM-Sotheby's (Lot 329) on 14-August-2021 with an official estimate of $40,000 to $50,000 RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: $40,000 - $50,000

RM-Sothebys | Lot 329 | 14-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

This is another two-wheeler that will most likely be blessed by the McQueen “Midas Touch.” It’s a Solex 3800 moped with a 50cc two-stroke engine that was used by Steve McQueen to get around the film set for Le Mans in March 1970, and it has an official guideline of $40,000 to $50,000. If that seems excessive to you, bear in mind that a 1970 Kawasaki 125cc Centurian used during the filming of Le Mans fetched US$55,575 at auction in 2007. Maybe it will set a new price record for a 50cc motorcycle? There’s very little chance of that either as the record price paid for a 50cc motorcycle is held by a rusting Taiwanese Kymco Agility scooter that sold for £91,000 (US$114,291) at an auction in 2019.



2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

This 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition will go to auction during Monterey Car Week with Mecum Auctions (Lot S115) on 14-August-2021 with no official estimate (charity auction) Mecum

Estimate: no estimate (charity)

Mecum | Lot S115 | 14-August-2021

Detailed Description and images

Charity auctions are strange affairs where people with big bank accounts and big hearts throw all common sense out the window and pay outrageous sums for objects, then claim the expense on their tax. It's a win-win for everyone. This Steve McQueen Edition Triumph would be nice to have, better still if it gives you a tax deduction and much needed money to charity.

