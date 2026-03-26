Bimota launches new street-legal middleweight, but it's no bargain

Bimota remains one of motorcycling’s most uncompromising niche manufacturers. The Italian bikemaker has never chased volume, producing motorcycles in extremely limited numbers with obsessive attention to detail. And this one follows the same ideology.

You’re looking at Bimota’s smallest motorcycle yet. The KB399, as it’s called, becomes the second out-and-out sports bike in Bimota’s ‘KB’ lineup.

And not only is it the smallest Bimota yet, but it is also the most affordable bike by the brand. You’d argue a starting price of £9,749 (around US$13,000 per direct conversion) is hardly affordable, and I’d second that. But put it into inline-four perspective, and suddenly that price tag doesn’t look as painful.

The KB399 borrows a ton from the Kawasaki ZX-4RR Bimota

The KB399 is largely based on the Kawasaki ZX-4RR, just like its bigger sibling, the KB998, which is based on the ZX-10RR. For those who don’t already know, Kawasaki owns a 50.1% stake in Bimota. Thus, the platform sharing.

So, what does it borrow from the ZX-4RR? Let’s start with the engine. It’s the same 399cc inline-four with the same bore, stroke and compression ratio. That means the power output is identical at around 80 horsepower and 28.8 lb.ft (39 Nm) of torque. That kind of power, on paper, makes it a proper track weapon.

Next up is the frame. The tubular steel chassis is also shared with the ZX-4RR, as are the Showa inverted forks, and a monoshock at the back. The only change here, though, is that the KB399 gets more suspension adjustment than the Kawasaki, thanks to preload and damping adjusters.

Power is the same at 80 horsepower and 28.8 lb.ft of torque Bimota

The braking setup is also borrowed, with 290-mm discs, but they are held by Brembo Stylema four-pot radial calipers as opposed to Kawasaki’s in-house units on the ZX-4RR. Heck, even the TFT cluster is the same, with the same electronic aids (ride modes, 3-step traction control, and quick shifter) as the Ninja.

At this point, you might be wondering why Bimota launched a bike of its own when so much is lifted off of the ZX-4RR. So let's look at the differences.

First, the suspension is more adjustable here as we’ve discussed. Bimota has also added a titanium Akrapovič silencer to the middleweight. You also see a new fairing which features winglets. Now, how functional those winglets are for the KB399 remains to be seen.

Also different on the KB399 are billet upper and lower triple clamps, and a machined steering stem top cap. You also got Ohlins rear suspension on the higher-spec trim. Plus, it sports Bimota’s signature red, black, and white paint on a red frame.

New on the KB399 is the more adjustable suspension, a titanium Akrapovič silencer, and a new fairing which features winglets Bimota

And if you were to want something more premium, Bimota has also launched a pricier ES (Edizione Speciale) trim with a carbon fiber fairing, clip-on handlebars, billet brake and gear pedals, and adjustable billet footpegs.

Of course, that trim’s a whole lot pricier, at £14,699 (US$19,600 in conversion). There are rumors that Bimota is thinking of taking the KB399 to the upcoming World Sportbike Championship, so you might as well be looking at a street-legal race bike here.

Same TFT cluster and same electronic aids as the Ninja Bimota

The new Bimota doesn't face much competition in this space. The Ninja ZX-4RR is pretty much the only inline-four sports bike in this segment. But I still don’t see the point. Why wouldn’t you save some cash and go for the Kawasaki instead? Unless you’re a huge Bimota fan, in which case, you should hurry.

That’s because the KB399 will obviously be limited in number. Bimota will start taking orders from April 3, stating that there will be ‘order windows’ linked to each month’s production. The first few deliveries are expected to happen by late October/November this year.

Source: Bimota