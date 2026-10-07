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Motorcycles

BMW's new lightweight naked is built for nimble handling around town

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 07, 2026
BMW's new lightweight naked is built for nimble handling around town
A mighty little twin-cylinder in a light and low-slung street weapon? Sign me up!
A mighty little twin-cylinder in a light and low-slung street weapon? Sign me up!
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A mighty little twin-cylinder in a light and low-slung street weapon? Sign me up!
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A mighty little twin-cylinder in a light and low-slung street weapon? Sign me up!
The 450 R gets BMW's Easy Ride Clutch, as well as a bidirectional quickshifter
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The F 450 R gets BMW's Easy Ride Clutch, as well as a bidirectional quickshifter
The F 450 R puts the best bits of the 2025 baby GS into a naked package for city streets
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The F 450 R puts the best bits of the 2025 baby GS into a naked package for city streets
The 450 R borrows plenty of styling cues from the top-end S 1000 R
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The F 450 R borrows plenty of styling cues from the top-end S 1000 R
BMW says the 450 R's tubular steel space frame and short wheelbase will make for easy, precise handling
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BMW says the F 450 R's tubular steel space frame and short wheelbase will make for easy, precise handling
The 6.5-inch TFT dash makes it easy to configure ride modes
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The 6.5-inch TFT dash makes it easy to configure ride modes
Up front, you'll find adjustable KYB forks and a 310mm disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper
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Up front, you'll find adjustable KYB forks and a 310-mm disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper
View gallery - 7 images

After debuting its entry-level F 450 GS adventure bike last year, BMW's following that up with a roadster to round out its lineup. The new F 450 R features its sibling's powertrain and tech in a light naked frame that should make for exceptional maneuverability as you tear through city streets.

The shared 420cc parallel-twin engine makes 48 hp at 8,750 rpm, and 32 lb.ft (43 Nm) at 6,750 rpm. That's modest by BMW standards, but considering this bike weighs just 386 lb (175 kg), those figures will feel like a lot when you're in the saddle and blasting around town.

While there's S 1000 R-derived styling to drool over and plenty of tech from BMW's higher-end machines, I'm most excited about how this beast will handle. I've had the pleasure of owning a Triumph Speed 400 that weighs about the same but makes a little less power from a single-cylinder mill, and that's already a hoot. In this case, more can only be a good thing.

Wake The Rebel l The all-new BMW F 450 R

To that end, the F 450 R gets a tubular steel space frame that's paired with a short wheelbase, chosen and tuned specifically for easy maneuvering and responsiveness. Suspension is taken care of by 43-mm upside-down forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping, and an adjustable central spring strut at the rear. Both come from KYB, and should make it easy to dial in the settings that suit your riding style best.

The tubeless 17-inch tires at the front and rear get stopping power from a 310-mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc fixed caliper, and a 240-mm disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper in the back.

The 450 R borrows plenty of styling cues from the top-end S 1000 R
The F 450 R borrows plenty of styling cues from the top-end S 1000 R

There's both BMW's ABS-assisted braking that's engaged while you're leaned over, and also Dynamic Brake Control that disregards accidental throttle inputs while you're braking.

All this, combined with an Easy Ride Clutch for effortless riding in traffic, a bi-directional quickshifter, configurable ride modes, and an approachable 31-inch (790 mm) seat height should make for loads of fun on the 450 R.

For folks looking for a relatively inexpensive adrenaline rush to slot into their garage, this is worth a look. It's priced at £6,395 in the UK. Given that the F 450 GS starts at the same figure on both sides of the pond, I imagine the F 450 R will come in at $6,400 in the US as well.

The F 450 R puts the best bits of the 2025 baby GS into a naked package for city streets
The F 450 R puts the best bits of the 2025 baby GS into a naked package for city streets

Of course, BMW has competition to face here. There's the single-cylinder Triumph Tracker 400 that makes about 42 hp and costs $6,000 – but it really needs to worry about Aprilia. The Italian marque offers the Tuono 457 for $6,600, and delivers the same amount of power from a twin-cylinder mill as the F 450 R, while weighing 36 lb less (16 kg). I recommend as many back-to-back test rides as you can get to figure out which one suits you best.

Check out the BMW F 450 R on the company's UK site.

Source: BMW Group

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MotorcyclesBMW MotorradNaked bike
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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