BMW F 450 GS arrives to stake a claim in the small-bore adventure market

It’s been a whole year since BMW teased the prototype of its F 450 GS. At this year’s EICMA, the much-anticipated mini-GS finally made its global debut, and drew plenty of oohs and aahs.

First things first: it retains almost all of the design cues we saw on last year’s prototype. It’s based on the current GS design language, featuring trademark elements like the LED headlight with "X" DRL and the unique flyline.

The bike is going to be produced by India’s TVS Motor, the same bikemaker who worked on the brand’s G 310 bikes. That starts with the engine itself – an all-new 420cc parallel-twin motor producing 48 horsepower at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 32 lb-ft (44 Nm) at 6,750 rpm.

The F 450 GS sports an all-new 420cc parallel-twin motor BMW

That’s more power than the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which makes 40 hp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 30 lb-ft (40.6 Nm) at 5,500 rpm, and the CFMoto Ibex 450, which produces 44 hp at 8,500 rpm and 32.5 lb-ft (44 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm.

That’s impressive when you consider that the F 450 GS weighs 393 lb (178 kg), compared to the Himalayan 450’s 432-lb (196-kg), and the Ibex 450’s ~430-lb (195-kg) wet weight. More power-to-weight should directly affect the way the motorcycle feels and rides, regardless of whether you’re on trails pulling that throttle or riding at highway speeds.

That low weight is in part thanks to the tubular steel trellis frame, which is a departure from how BMW has been producing its frames recently. The likes of the bigger R-series and F 800 and F 900 models all employ pressed and welded steel frames – but then again, maybe TVS had more to do with this than BMW.

The F 450 GS rides on a 57.7-inch (1,465.5-mm) wheelbase, with a 19-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch at the rear. The standard seat height is 33.3 inches (838 mm), while you can also opt for one that’s a tad bit lower at around 32.7 inches (830.5 mm) and one that’s a little bit taller at around 34 inches (863.6 mm). You get a 3.6-gallon (13.6-liter) tank that offers a range of over 200 miles (322 km).

The F 450 GS is based on the current GS design language BMW

Suspension duties are taken care of by 43-mm adjustable KYB upside-down forks at the front and a KYB monoshock with adjustable preload and compression damping at the back. You get 7.1 inches (180.3 mm) of travel at each end. The braking department sees a four-pot Brembo front caliper on a single 310-mm disc in the front and a ByBre rear caliper on a 240-mm rotor in the back. Both ends come with cornering ABS Pro as standard.

One standout feature is BMW’s new Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which comes stock on the top-of-the-line GS Trophy trim, the only version slated for the US market. It is similar to Honda’s latest E-Clutch, combined with BMW Gear Shift Assist Pro to eliminate the need for manual clutch lever movement. Unlike Honda’s system, which uses electronics to control clutch engagement, BMW’s ERC uses a centrifugal clutch that disengages automatically when revs fall to idle.

European sales are due to start in spring 2026 BMW

You also get three riding modes – Rain, Road, and Enduro – plus other rider aids like ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control, and engine drag torque control. The bike also gets all-LED lighting, a USB-C port right in the cockpit, and a 6.5-inch TFT screen for monitoring navigation and riding data, including lean angle.

Other features limited to the US-bound GS Trophy version include blue-and-white paintwork, handguards, adjustable sports suspension, a white-painted frame, and an aluminum engine guard. The bike also gets heated grips, adjustable hand levers, with additional adjustability on the gear changer and rear brake pedal.

BMW is set to offer four different trim options: a Basic trim; an Exclusive trim that would come with off-road foot pegs, hand guards, engine guard, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro , and a clear windshield; Sport trim, which would come with a sport suspension, in addition to everything in the Exclusive trim; and the top-of-the-line GS Trophy trim that includes everything mentioned previously, plus an aluminum engine guard and the Easy Ride Clutch.

BMW continues to make use of AI-generated imagery for the launch of its motorcycles BMW

Still, BMW’s launch left some questions unanswered. There are no real-world images yet – only AI-generated visuals – and no confirmed pricing or US release date. Rumors suggest American riders may have to wait until 2027, while European sales are set for spring 2026. In the UK, the Trophy edition starts at £7,760 (about US$10,100).

This is an important launch for BMW. The lightweight, sub-500cc adventure bike segment is booming, and there’s no doubt that BMW wants a piece of that pie. However, competition is fierce, with the newly-released Kawasaki KLE 500, Honda NX500, CFMoto Ibex 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 all vying for attention. Sure, BMW’s badge appeal might give it an edge, but whether that prestige translates to its smallest adventure offering remains to be seen.

Source: BMW