Kawasaki revives KLE 500 nameplate with all-new adventure bike

It was around 18 years ago that the Kawasaki KLE 500 ruled markets worldwide, giving stiff competition to the likes of the Honda Transalp and even the Yamaha Tenere. Now, after months of speculation, Kawasaki has brought the KLE back in an all-new avatar.

The release couldn’t come at a better time, coinciding with the resurgence of small-to-mid capacity adventure bikes. Every time a new model drops in this segment, it feels like the sub-500cc adventure class gets even more crowded with worthy contenders.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, CFMoto Ibex 450, and KTM 390 Adventure are all solid entries – and now the KLE 500 joins that list. Why? Simple, no-nonsense specs, solid underpinnings, and an understated ADV design in true Kawasaki fashion.

The KLE 500 is fitted with Ninja 500’s liquid-cooled, parallel-twin 451cc engine, although we likely see a detuned version of it here Kawasaki

Powering the KLE 500 is the Ninja 500’s liquid-cooled, parallel-twin 451cc engine. It produces up to 51 horsepower and 31.7 lb-ft (43 Nm) of torque in the Z500, though a slightly detuned version is likely here.

While official figures haven’t been disclosed, Kawasaki says the engine delivers “usable power across the rev range,” with “low-end torque, quick acceleration at higher rpm, and a well-balanced, predictable character.”

But what impresses me most is the chassis, which weighs just 41.8 lb (19 kg). Kawasaki has developed a purpose-built steel trellis frame from the ground up for the KLE, using the engine as a stressed member to help reduce overall weight.

The frame rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. Suspension duties are handled by 43-mm cartridge-type inverted KYB forks with 8.3 inches (21 cm) of travel at the front, and a simple square-section swingarm with Kawasaki’s new Uni-Trak rear suspension offering 7.9 inches (20 cm) of wheel travel.

The KLE 500 gets a purpose-built steel trellis-style frame Kawasaki

Braking is handled by a 300-mm single disc up front and a 230-mm disc at the rear. Would dual front discs have been nicer? Sure, but considering Kawasaki’s aim to keep costs down, that compromise makes sense.

What’s harder to forgive is the ground clearance, which sits at just 6.8 inches (172 mm), and the seat height of 33.8 inches (859 mm). That’s not much clearance for a bike with “Rally” sprinkled through the fine print. And at that seat height, riders shorter than about 5'10" (178 cm) will struggle to flat-foot the bike.

The top model includes a three-way adjustable 4.1-inch windshield, flanked by transparent side panels. Behind it sits a 4.3-inch color TFT dash (the base model gets an LCD) with smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Other premium touches include LED turn signals, a larger skid plate, and metal-reinforced handguards – all exclusive to the higher trim.

The KLE 500 sports a three-way adjustable 4.1-inch tall windshield with a 4.3-inch color TFT dash behind it Kawasaki

Design-wise, Kawasaki has nailed the rally-raid aesthetic. The slim bodywork, low-profile LED headlights, low front fender, and stepped seat all give it a purposeful, ready-for-anything look.

The narrow fuel tank makes it easy to ride standing up, and the wide handlebar promotes a relaxed, upright riding position. It should be just as comfortable on tarmac too, which is a good thing since most riders will likely spend half their time on-road.

The KLE 500 slots neatly between the Versys-X 300 and Versys 650 in Kawasaki’s lineup, and its pricing reflects that: US$6,599 for the base model in Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony, and $7,499 for the top trim in either Pearl Blizzard White or Metallic Bluish Green. The bike is already available through North American dealers.

The KLE 500 is priced at US$6,599 for the base model and $7,499 for the top trim Kawasaki

It’ll be interesting to see whether the new KLE 500 can lure riders away from the Honda NX500, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, or KTM 390 Adventure. From the looks of it, though, Kawasaki’s latest small-bore adventure bike is ready to make its mark.

Source: Kawasaki