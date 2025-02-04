KTM’s brand-new 390 Adventure: Not just better but cheaper too

KTM’s recent struggles haven't kept the Austrian bikemaker from introducing new bikes – such as the updated 790 Duke naked or the 125 Enduro R models. This time, the company has lifted the lid on its all-new 390 Adventure lineup.

Just over a week has passed since Stefan Pierer resigned as CEO due to KTM's persistent financial issues. The news of this launch ought to come as a big sigh of relief for a lot of KTM loyalists, especially considering the new bikes are expected to grace showrooms as early as March.

I say ‘bikes’ plural because there's not one but two revamped 390 Adventure motorcycles that have just been revealed – the R and X variants. Notably, with production handled by the brand’s Indian partner Bajaj Auto, the 390 Adventure R is set to be the first R-badged motorcycle to be manufactured outside of KTM's home town of Mattighofen.

KTM 390 Adventure gets a strengthened steel trellis frame and a reworked bolt-on steel subframe KTM

Starting with the most important bit – the engine. The bikes get the new 399cc, single-cylinder engine that was introduced last year with the 390 Duke. The new motor has a new cylinder head, an airbox, and an updated fuel injection system.

They also come with a bi-directional quickshifter, an assist and slipper clutch, and a stainless exhaust that is 11 lb (5 kg) lighter than its predecessor. Mated to a six-speed transmission, the 399cc motor produces 44 horsepower and 28.7 lb-ft (39 Nm) of peak torque, surpassing two direct competitors – the CFMoto Ibex 450 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Onto the interesting bit. KTM has launched two versions of the new 390 Adventure – the road-biased Adventure X and the off-road-focused Adventure R.

The 'X' comes equipped with cast aluminum alloy wheels measuring 19/17 inches and 7.87-inches (200 mm) of travel – perfect for gentle off-road excursions. Meanwhile, the 'R' trim should be the preferred choice for die-hard fans for it comes equipped with knobby tires, 21/18-inch spoke wheels, and more than 9 inches (230 mm) of travel at each end, which is just what you need to bash the bike off road.

KTM 390 Adventure R's rigidity profile, triple clamps, steering head angle, and subframe mounts are all different from the other 390 models KTM

On the feature front, the R gets all customary amenities like riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, and a TFT – all of which the X lacks. The seat height is another major differentiator, with the R getting a taller, 34.2-inch (86.9-cm) setup compared to X’s 32.4-inch (82.3-cm) seat height.

A quick glance at the hardware specs shows that the new 390 Adventure gets a strengthened steel trellis frame and a reworked bolt-on steel subframe that offers more rigidity in comparison to the previous model. It helps accommodate a single seat and provides the bike’s long-stroke suspension with the proper geometry.

Adventure R's rigidity profile, triple clamps, steering head angle, and subframe mounts are all different from the other 390 models, and KTM claims they are "specifically engineered for off-road use with improved handling, control, and stability."

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable WP Apex USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the back. A 320-mm front disc and a 240-mm rear disc make up the braking system, which uses ByBre radial calipers to bring the bike to a halt.

KTM 390 Adventure comes with a bi-directional quickshifter and an assist and slipper clutch KTM

The Adventure S sports a ground clearance of 9.1 inches (232 mm), which increases to a mammoth 10.7 inches (272 mm) on the Adventure R. The fuel tank capacity of both models is 3.4 gallons (14 L), and they weigh 364 lb (165 kg) dry, with a curb weight of 403 lb (183 kg).

Additionally, the bikes have new service intervals that require valve checks at every other check-up, with the first check being necessary at 600 miles (966 km) and the subsequent intervals extending to 6,200 miles (9,978 km).

The KTM 390 Adventure has long been considered one of the best entry-level adventure bikes available. However, because KTM has traditionally positioned it as a premium offering in its class, it has always cost significantly more than its competitors. All that is set to change in 2025.

That’s right. Both the X and R trims are significantly less expensive than the 2024 models. The 2025 390 Adventure is priced by KTM at just US$5,899, which is about $2,000 cheaper than the 2024 390 Adventure SW. As for the top-spec R model, it would cost you $6,999, which is $600 cheaper than the 2024 model.

Both the X and R trims are significantly less expensive than the 2024 models KTM

This pricing also means that it becomes more accessible when pitted against the likes of the CF Ibex 450, which is more expensive by $600, and the RE Himalayan, which is only $100 cheaper.

It remains to be seen if the 390 Adventure can turn KTM’s fortunes around. Hundreds of jobs have been lost as a result of Austria's industrial freeze and continued economic problems, while more than 3,500 creditor claims totaling $2.26 billion have been made against KTM AG alone.

Source: KTM