BMW shakes up entry-level adventure bike class with the concept F 450 GS

The entry-level adventure bike (ADV) class is heavily populated by the likes of KTM, Royal Enfield, and CFMoto’s hugely capable offerings. These 400-500cc bikes are fun, lightweight, and most importantly, affordable. Now, BMW is set to take on them all.

EICMA 2024 is in full swing and there are plenty of new releases, from entire electric brands to the world’s first V3 engine. Before the event, there wasn’t much news from BMW Motorrad. But you’d be foolish to think that one of the world’s biggest motorcycle manufacturers would take a back seat at the world’s biggest motorcycle show.

The German bikemaker has revealed what is effectively the kryptonite for other bikes in the small-bore ADV category – the F 450 GS concept. It will sit between BMW’s G 310 GS and the F 800/900 motorcycles in its portfolio.

It rides on fully adjustable upside-down front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the back BMW Motorrad

I couldn't help but notice an inline twin cylinder on the bike, even though there haven't been many official specs released as of now. Considering its 450 name, this would effectively make for a near-450cc inline twin setup – one that you don't see a lot on bikes.

The second thing that called for my attention is its appearance. It looks like a mini version of the 1300 GS – and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Folks who are looking at the small-bore segment often want a capable ADV that looks intimidating but is equally easy to ride. Its 19-inch front wheels are an excellent tell-tale sign that it would be exactly that.

It takes cues from the capable design of the bigger 1300 GS BMW Motorrad

“What was particularly important to us in the development of the new BMW Concept F 450 GS was to achieve the best handling for this segment and combine it with strong performance and optimal accessibility,” commented Sepp Mächler, Product Manager, BMW Motorrad. "The riding pleasure on-road and off-road is a top priority for this A2 BMW GS."

The concept features fully adjustable upside-down front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the back. According to BMW, the bike weighs close to the minimum weight requirement of 175 kg in the A2 license class, which is excellent news for those who have always complained about how heavy the likes of Royal Enfield's Himalayan models are.

It features an inline twin cylinder BMW Motorrad

Although the engine's precise displacement is unknown at this time, it will likely be around 450cc offering 47 horsepower. According to BMW, the inline twin-cylinder engine was created from the ground up and has a "characterful and eager to rev" unit thanks to a new ignition offset. Magnesium is also used in the engine to maintain a low total weight, which results in a great power-to-weight ratio.

It's interesting to note that BMW says this engine has a firing order that has never been seen before, therefore it won't have a 270-degree firing order that powers all of BMW's current generation F models. At the same time, BMW claims that this engine will deliver a wide range of torque from low rpm. You put two and two together, and it turns out that the firing order of the new 450 will be similar to that of a 270-degree crank. For reference, the firing order of KTM's parallel-twin engines is 285 degrees.

Additionally, the concept bike boasts BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, which is shorthand for lean-sensitive ABS with configurable riding modes. Additionally, it gets the BMW Connectivity 6.5-inch TFT display, which indicates that the bike, smartphone, and any/other devices can all be linked. BMW claims that for more road-biased applications, it will also create cast-aluminum wheels with the same 19/17-inch dimensions.

The bike weighs close to 175 kg BMW Motorrad

As has been the case for the current 310 models in BMW's portfolio, the 450 GS might also be produced in conjunction with Indian bikemaker, TVS. That points to competitive pricing in our eyes. What's more exciting is that this new 450cc twin-cylinder platform could potentially give rise to further models, including a streetfighter or supersport, or perhaps a miniaturized contemporary classic of the R 18.

For now, though, we keep our eyes on the growing sub-500cc motorcycle segment. There is a high chance that BMW could get this 450cc adventure bike into production next year. When it comes, it will take on the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and CFMoto Ibex 450.

Source: BMW