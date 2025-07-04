Brough Superior teams up with watchmaker Richard Mille to create a 130-hp mechanical masterpiece

You know you're going to see something special when a heritage luxury bike brand teams up with a prestigious name in the world of Haute Horologie. The RMB01, from Brough Superior and Richard Mille, is a shining example of refined artistry on two wheels, with uninhibited styling and recognizable nods to watchmaking.

We first heard about this back when Brough Superior announced the project in April, and it's a treat to see what the two powerhouses have been cooking up. The RMB01 is a stunning track machine with – and I'm paraphrasing the presser here – big feminine energy.

Its design is inspired by the early days of motorcycle racing: the era of board track racing, during which lightweight barebones motorcycles competed on broad wooden racetracks, an upgrade from open roads and dirt tracks made for horses, and featured lightweight barebones bikes built for speed.

RMB01 Brough Superior — RICHARD MILLE

The half fairing design is unusual for something out of the Brough stable, as are the pronounced winglets beneath the jewel-like headlight. Richard Mille said that this bike "embodies both masculinity and femininity, with curves that convey a sense of sensuality." I believe it. The way the lines flow from the front to the rear of this motorcycle make it look like it's in motion even when it's standing still.

Brough and Richard Mille aimed for a 'dynamic feline silhouette' with the RMB01 – and I'd say they nailed it Brough Superior / Richard Mille

Beyond the beautifully sculpted bodywork, the RMB01 features structural components designed and engineered specifically for this limited edition model. These include the CNC aluminum frame, self-supporting forged carbon exoskeleton, exposed structural engine casing, swingarm, and that imposing double wishbone fork up front.

These double wishbone forks are designed for enhanced handling in corners and to support braking Brough Superior / Richard Mille

Now, Richard Mille is known for bold watches with skeletonized dials that reveal the intricate mechanical movements underneath, in multi-layered cases with visible screws and bridges.

That's echoed in the dashboard which will simply take your breath away: the rev counter and speedometer feature a gear assembly that you can stare at through the dials endlessly. The handlebar and instrument cluster surround look exquisite with a machined finish on their unified shape.

The gauge cluster is designed to mimic Richard Mille watches with their oversized cases, visible screws, and skeletonized dials Brough Superior / Richard Mille

Powering this beauty is a turbocharged version of Brough’s 997cc V-twin cylinder that's good for 130 hp.

I'm rather partial to this matte 'Peal of Speed' colorway with red accents Brough Superior / Richard Mille

Only 150 of these beauties will be made. Brough hasn't said what each of them will cost, but its last co-branded bike, the AMB 001 it worked on with Aston Martin, went for about US$120,000. That's steep by any measure, but hey, you can't put a price on art – especially when it looks this good.

Source: Richard Mille