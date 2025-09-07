Extremely limited, extremely pricey Italian scooter doesn't make much sense

Expect only Lambretta to go all out on a special-edition scooter like no one else – except this time, it’s rarer, fancier, and well … pricier than ever before. I’m speaking of the new Casa Lambretta X300 special edition, which the Italian company has produced jointly with its performance arm, Casa Lambretta.

This marks the first formal partnership between Lambretta and Casa Lambretta, the Milan-based manufacturer, which was originally responsible for tuning and racing versions of the brand's two-wheelers in the past. The scoot in question is destined to start arriving in dealerships this October.

Most of what’s special about it is more or less on the surface. At its heart, the Casa edition will run on the same 275cc single-cylinder engine as the stock X300 scoots, with a claimed 25.1 hp at 8,250 rpm and 18 lb-ft (24.5 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm. The motor is linked with a CVT transmission and Bosch fuel injection.

The X300 special edition is priced at £5,999 (around US$8,000) Lambretta

The motor is still housed in a semi-monocoque steel frame with a fixed front fender to retain the typical Lambretta scooter look. Suspension duties are taken care of by a double arm-link setup at the front and a typical double spring setup at the back.

So what’s special about it, you ask? First, there’s a unique "47" plate on each limited-edition scooter. Then, there's a swanky two-color paint scheme and ACAS Performance carbon fiber aerodynamic body panels, which include a windshield and spoiler.

Pirelli angle tires and a commemorative gift box set close out the list of extras. Features like the TFT dashboard, keyless ignition, LED lights, and the under-seat storage space all remain the same.

Oh, and there’s also a certificate of authenticity from Casa Lambretta’s owner, Vittorio Tessera. I’m confused by this one: What’s a better way to know I’m buying an authentic scooter from a brand than directly buying it from one of its dealers?

Anyway … Lambretta has put a cap of only 999 units available worldwide, with 36 of the special edition scooters already reserved for the UK. It's priced at £5,999 (around US$8,000). Whether or not any units of this limited edition scooter end up stateside is a different question altogether, and one the company hasn’t answered yet.

Now I’m not saying it’s an ugly scooter. Sure, it looks cool, and there’s definitely that Italian flair to it. But there are hardly much extra tidbits that will make you opt for the special edition over the stock X300.

The X300 special edition is limited to only 999 units available worldwide Lambretta

Getting some "47" decals and a custom paint job would make more sense … but then there’s the certificate of authenticity and the gift box you’d be missing on. Oh well.

Source: Lambretta