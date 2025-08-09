Affordable tech-packed scooter rides 60s retro vibe

CFMoto has established a reputation for creating some of the best value-for-money motorcycles in the world. Want an able, go-anywhere adventure moto? You have the Ibex 450. Want a sexy sportsbike? You have the 675SS. Or perhaps a naked streetfighter? There’s the 800NK – all brilliantly priced while offering impressive specs.

Add the CFMoto 150 Aura to that list – an all-new retro-styled scooter. It isn’t exactly groundbreaking; rather, it nails the most important things right – from its specs to a stylish classic vibe, plus the overall value.

I’ll start with the most obvious thing first – the styling. There’s a clear inspiration from the scoots of the 1960s. The wide body panels, a bench seat wrapped in brown leather-like upholstery, and the iconic round mirrors. Even the round LED headlamp goes against the current design trends.

150 Aura's styling takes a clear inspiration from the scoots of the 1960s CFMoto

There’s also a daylight-running light strip underneath that headlamp, with integrated turn signaling. The rear follows the same curvy style with a sleek tail-light strip. The lines are clean, there’s a bit of chrome in there to accentuate the style, and the overall look is something most scooter enthusiasts will appreciate.

But it’s no beauty without brains… err, specs. CFMoto loaded it up quite nicely. The scoot runs on a 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that dishes out 15.8 horsepower and 10.5 lb.ft (14.3 Nm) of peak torque. That should be enough power for running about in the city. Speaking of which, you also get a belt-driven continuously variable transmission, which would make city riding a breeze.

The 150 Aura employs a stable, lightweight, rugged double-layer cradle frame that weighs only 37.4 lb (17 kg). Overall, the scooter weighs only 291 lb (122 kg), and a 30.3-inch (770 mm) seat height would mean it would not only be easily maneuverable, but even folks measuring 1.6 m (5.2 ft) tall would be able to plant their feet firmly on the ground.

The 150 Aura gets a roomy seat bucket that can accommodate two quarter-face helmets CFMoto

Elsewhere, the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels that sit on a front shock absorber and a double-gun shock at the back. There are disc brakes at both front (220 mm) and rear (190 mm), while dual-channel ABS comes as standard, which can be switched off as well.

As for storage space, you get a roomy seat bucket that can accommodate two quarter-face helmets. There’s also a hook and a load-bearing 11-lb (5-kg) hand-held rack under the handlebar to accommodate some other stuff you might want to haul.

As for the tech, there’s plenty in typical CFMoto fashion. A flashy 6.2-inch TFT display, tire pressure monitoring system, NFC-enabled keyless ignition, and fast charging ports are all present. The scooter also gets native front and rear dash cams and full-screen navigation using CFMoto’s Motoplay platform.

A flashy 6.2-inch TFT display, tire pressure monitoring system, and NFC-enabled keyless ignition are all on offer too CFMoto

Who knew scooters could be this decked up? CFMoto has launched the 150 Aura solely in China for now, for CNY 11,980, which roughly equates to US$1,167. It almost reminds me of the Lambretta V200 and the Keeway Sixties 300i. Both retro-styled scoots, which cost $3,900 and $5,299, respectively. I’m not sure if you’d be able to find a better value ride than the 150 Aura.

But then again, it's unknown whether it will be available outside of China, but given CFMoto's rapid international expansion, a global launch is certainly possible. Whether it would be around a similar price point or not remains to be seen.

Source: CFMoto