Ultra-rare 220-hp, 700cc rotary-powered superbike up for sale

For anyone who ever wanted to own an insane track bike producing a whopping 220 horses courtesy of a dual-rotary 690cc engine, you're in luck. An exclusive Crighton CR700W – one of only 25 that were ever made – is on sale … and it could be yours!

Unveiled back in November 2021, the Crighton CR700W is what many call an ultimate track weapon. It comes from the hands of Brian Crighton, one of the world’s most successful rotary-powered race bike makers.

The motorcycle available for purchase is number 15 of the 25 examples that were built. It’s hardly been ridden around, sporting a mileage of under 125 miles (200 km). The only two trackdays it has seen were at Donington Park GP, with a cumulative three hours of use, after which it was sent back to Crighton for service. This is as close to “Mint condition” as you can get.

The Crighton CR700W currently on sale was built in 2024 and is number 15 of only 25 bikes made MSG Racing Suzuki

It’s an insane machine, producing almost 319 hp per liter. In comparison, high-performance superbikes like the Ducati Panigale V4 produce around 210–220 hp per liter. MotoGP bikes produce about 300 hp per liter, while the likes of Ferrari F2004, one of the most potent naturally aspirated F1 cars of recent times, produces 309 hp per liter.

The entire engine and transmission unit weighs just 101 lb (46 kg), and that’s including the six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Combine its 220 horsepower and 105 lb.ft (152 Nm) of torque with a dry weight of just 285.5 lb (129.5 kg), and you have a track bike that is almost too dangerous to own.

The hardware on board is all top-spec, as expected. Starting with the traditional Spondon-derived chassis, which features triple-section custom extrusions and a single shock rear swing-arm made of aluminum alloy.

Up front, you get Ohlins FGR 300 front race forks, with Brembo GP4-MS 108-mm brake calipers. Even the tires are Bridgestone race-spec rubbers.

The Crighton CR700W was first unveiled in 2021 MSG Racing Suzuki

At the rear, there’s a titanium and inconel exhaust that, according to Crighton, "utilizes the rotaries' exhaust system to generate a high energy vacuum through the core of the engine.". And the whole bike is dressed from head to toe in carbon fiber.

So, how much would a limited-edition superbike like this cost? Well, this one’s listed for £154,495 on the MSG Racing Suzuki Facebook page. That’s just a few thousand north of US$200,000 via direct conversion.

You'd better act fast if you have the cash (and the guts) to own one. Here’s a video of one of these bikes in action. Hear those revs?

Crighton CR700W rotary motorcycle start up. #rotarymotorcycle

Source: MSG Racing Suzuki via Facebook