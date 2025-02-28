Honda and Pokémon collaborate to create real-life Koraidon motorcycle

If you don’t know what a Koraidon is, well, you’re probably not alone. And you're also probably not into Pokémon. Koraidon is a dragon-type Legendary Pokémon that appears in the 2022 game Pokémon Scarlet.

There have been many Pokémon collaborations over the past decade, including the franchise collaborating with Toyota Engineering Society last year. That was for the “Toyota Miraidon” motorcycle, based on another Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Violet.

Now, just in time for this year's Pokémon Day, Honda has announced a similar concept bike that's modeled after Koraidon, Pokémon Scarlet's prehistoric dragon, whose wheel-like limbs are actually flotation gear. In addition to looking batshit crazy, the Koraidon bike will be a significant improvement over Nintendo's original concept – that is if its "wheels" actually spin.

【公式】「ホンダコライドン」初公開 ！

The official press release states that the Honda Koraidon can be employed in its "Sprinting Build," which enables the Pokémon to walk on all four legs and "stand" on two wheels.

I know it sounds crazy, but Honda Riding Assist, which made its debut at CES 2017 and uses the self-balancing technology developed in ASIMO humanoid robot research, will help make this design aspect a reality.

For the Honda Koraidon concept, all of the Pokémon's hands, legs, neck, and face will also move depending on its speed to further add to the sense of dynamism. Not just that, it will also apparently reproduce movement of its eyes and matching eyelids to bring the concept to life.

I, for one, haven’t heard of anything like this before. Honda has gone to great lengths to include even the smallest details to realize a life-size replica of the Pokémon character. Even its weight of 668 lb (303 kg) and height of 8 feet 2 inches (2.489 m) have been replicated.

About 40 engineers were involved in the project, chosen from the Innovative Research Excellence and Motorcycle and Power Products businesses. The team utilized the design philosophy and simulation technologies developed by Honda's motorbike industry over the years, with the tagline "Honda's Devotion Makes Children's Dreams Come True."

I don’t see this Pokémon motorcycle being ridden to the US anytime soon, but fans in Japan might just be luckier than everyone else. From March 7 to 9, the Honda Koraidon Project will be on display at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo, Japan.

Source: Honda