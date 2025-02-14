Anime-inspired electric moto rides the retro style magnificently

The 1988 anime Akira motorcycle is probably still the coolest two-wheeled pop culture phenomenon nearly 40 years on. But what if it came to life?

Japanese design firm Ichiban has created a sleek, retro-futurist electric bike based on the original 1982 manga drawings by Akira creator Katsuhrio Otomo. It is modernized and made technically viable by Ukrainian industrial designer Ivan Zhurba.

The name "Ichiban" translates to "first" or "best" in Japanese. And although it is not the first such electric motorcycle by any means, it's certainly cool. In contrast to the majority of the eye-catching designs Ichiban has come up with in the recent past, this retro-futuristic motorcycle is slated to go into production.

For those who might not know, Akira is more than merely a cartoon. The film adaptation of the same-titled manga still remains one of the most significant works of science fiction media ever created. Although the battery-powered bike isn't an exact replica of the one from the movie, its silhouette, swingarm design, and most importantly, red and white paint job are some of the key characteristics it borrows.

Ichiban's bike, which combines cyberpunk futurism with '80s design, has a distinctively angular shape thanks to its geometric engine cover panels, seat panels, and body panels, as well as its spoke-free solid hubcaps.

In other areas, the bike gets a clean, clutter-free dashboard. There’s a tiny but noticeable screen with animated visuals reminiscent of video games from the 1980s. All projections are neon green which would be really easy to spot on the move.

On the outside, there’s a LED headlamp, with rounded sides and a pill-like appearance. As for the rear, the taillight is stacked in strips with a linear shape. Pretty neat!

The Akira bike is referenced by the red, white, and black highlights, but Ichiban's bike is more in line with the Zen concept of "Kanso," which emphasizes simplicity and clarity over decoration.

Not that the Ichiban's suggested specifications are particularly Zen. It runs on a dual motor system with 5 kW of power and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

What’s more, there’s an apparent "Godzilla" mode that lets you maintain that 60 mph (100 km/h) speed for 10 seconds when turned on. In order to make the bike roadworthy in the majority of weather circumstances, ABS and traction control are being developed for the design. As for range, you get 155 miles (250 km) on a single charge, reaching 70% of that capacity within 30 minutes of charging.

The Ichiban concept is paradoxical; it is both forward-thinking and historically grounded. According to its inventor, it is a contraption that transcends mobility and symbolizes freedom and "escape" in a society growing more interconnected by the day.

Fair to say that the Ichiban has already accomplished its primary objective of getting moto nerds to drool over it on their phone screens – even though there is little likelihood that it will be built as it is envisioned.

Nevertheless, before you start clearing your garage to make space, keep in mind that the Ichiban is still only a concept at this stage. However, the Ichiban is confirmed to enter the prototype production stage.

So this isn’t your ordinary drool-worthy concept motorcycle that is meant to bedazzle millions over the internet without any promise of a production version. We might just see these riding down the high street one day. How cool would that be?

Source: Ichiban