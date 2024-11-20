Unsuspecting Royal Enfield gets retro-Americana makeover

Royal Enfield knows a thing or two about creating retro classics but a drag bike? That’s a stretch. Oregon-based ICON Motosports has created a custom café racer based on the Shotgun 650 that’ll turn heads again and again.

The Shotgun 650 from Royal Enfield is a rather tame Bobber-styled cruiser that makes use of the company's parallel twin platform from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT, which produces 46.3 horsepower (34.5 kW) at 7,250 rpm and 38.5 lb-ft (52 Nm) of torque at 5,650 rpm. It's not a bad looker in standard form, but ICON has completely reworked it into something like a cross between a cafe racer and a retro '80s sportsbike.

It’s called ‘Always Something,’ and I'd say that's justified, since it seems to incorporate touched from many eras and genres. The cheeky bodywork of the custom is a magnificent combination of components and inspirations from different places. The overall effect is of a retro racer, but whatever kind of bike you're into, you can probably find some element here tickles your fancy.

Always Something- ICON X Shotgun 650 Custom | Royal Enfield Custom World

The front end is fitted with an aftermarket Air Tech Yamaha FZ750 fairing, but not before ICON made significant changes to it. It has been given roomy side panels, and locks in place with a series of quarter-turn bolts, all of which blend in flawlessly with the gasoline tank.

The gas tank, by the way, is one of the things that stand out in the design. It's originally from a Yamaha RD400, which, according to BikeEXIF, ICON modified to fit the Shotgun's chassis and added an inboard fuel pump and an endurance-style filler cap assembly.

They then 3D-printed a cover out of translucent resin for the right-hand side of the filler unit since they couldn't find a dry break cap. These endurance-style fillers are designed to evacuate air from the tank as fuel is blasted in at a high rate. The ICON filler here doesn't look like it's got any kind of outlet valve... So while it looks cool, it probably doesn't actually do anything.

The gas tank is originally from a Yamaha RD400 which ICON modified to fit the build ICON

Plenty got binned from the stock bike during the build - wheels, suspension, and swingarm are all swapped, as is the subframe and tail unit.

According to BikeEXIF, ICON created a single tubular section at the back of the bike by cutting two 2015-spec Kawasaki Ninja 650 swingarms apart and then welding them back together. The new unit is connected to the main frame by specially designed Nitron shocks and additional bracing.

More Kawa components (this time from the Ninja ZX-10R) come in the form of nitrogen forks and twin Brembo front calipers, which grip specially designed star-braced discs from EBC that echo the design of the old-fashioned Astralite race wheels. The bike gets 16" Avon Cobra cruiser tires, which ICON has cheekily painted up to look like vintage Goodyear Eagle drag racing hoops.

Its front end is fitted with an aftermarket Air Tech Yamaha FZ750 fairing ICON

Cosmetically, Always Something’s build also gets rather quirky scoops on either side, grafted on from a separate fairing that directs air to the updated intakes. Two 3D-printed winglets flank the square headlamp that shines through the front. I have to say those winglets don't look very useful. Not that you’d need much in the way of wheelie control on a 46-horsepower bike.

Originally a component of a Buell S2 Thunderbolt, the tail cowl is another integral part of this construction. ICON dug out a new housing for the battery and finished it off with a sleek race seat around it.

The two-into-one exhaust system's mesh-covered muffler is integrated into the tailpiece using S&S components. It's a small element that deserves more attention but it perhaps gets overshadowed by the bike’s attire.

The bike's two-in-one exhaust system's mesh-covered muffler is integrated into the tailpiece ICON

The custom also has K&N filtration, a sporty belly pan, and specially designed fork protectors. The original clocks have been remounted behind the screen, and the cockpit has clip-on bars, Pro Grip grips, and Magura controls. The layout is completed with new rear-set foot controls.

Always Something’s livery is understated, yet pays homage to ICON’s American roots while simultaneously enhancing Royal Enfield's image. Unlike the bone-stock Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 it's based on, this ICON special is long, low, and beautiful.

The custom made its debut in Milan at EICMA 2024 and I have to say, I’d have jumped on the opportunity to throw a leg over if it wasn’t so exclusive.

Source: ICON