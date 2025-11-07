Italjet just dropped the wildest scooter we've ever seen

We're still reeling from this week's EICMA madness, and I noticed something astounding we didn't get around to showing you: Italjet's Roadster 400 scooter.

This jaw-dropping work of art is without a doubt the most maximalist scooter ever assembled, and it's got loads of stunning details that set it apart from anything in the segment today. That's not surprising, given Italjet's penchant for bold styling – but it's also refreshingly different from anything the Bologna-based brand's done in the last several years.

There are design cues from classic scooters from the 50s and 60s seen in the overall shape, modern motorcycles in the tubular frame and linkages, and even fighter jets. The sweeping lines, precise details, and the whimsy and drama in the Roadster 400's styling blend together in a truly beautiful machine – and I can't believe it's not in a museum (like previous Italjet efforts), but something you'll actually be able to ride soon.

The attention to detail on every part of this scooter makes it hard to stop staring Italjet

Now, you can't get a look at the 400 up front or on video yet, so we'll have to make do with the other angles we can see, and info from Visordown on what's under the hood. It's powered by a 394cc single-cylinder engine that makes 41.5 hp and 30 lb.ft (41 Nm) of torque – that's proper maxi scooter territory, with more grunt than the Honda Forza 350 and Suzuki Burgman 400 offer.

Even the machined swingarm is gorgeous Italjet

On the sides, you'll notice cooling ducts shaped like airplane turbine intakes; these allow air to flow in and cool the twin radiators. There are also dual Akrapvoic exhausts poking out the rear, framed by slim taillights.

These turbine intakes are really cooling ducts meant to enable airflow through to the twin radiators within Italjet

You'll notice some shiny high-performance Ohlins suspension kit, including a rear shock between the exhaust pipes; the bodywork is all beautifully sculpted, from the frame linkages to the side panels to the mudguard and front fender. Italjet is also talking up new "DLAS (Dynamic Linkage Articulated Steering)," which it describes as an evolution of its "iconic single-arm design that delivers both precision and unmistakable visual identity."

The rear end features dual Akrapovic exhausts and an interestingly mounted Ohlins monoshock Italjet

The Roadster 400 will go on sale next September, and set you back by €7,500 (about US$8,650), which honestly doesn't seem unreasonable for a masterpiece like this. Naturally, we'll expect to see more angles before it arrives in 2026 – but I'm already smitten by its silhouette.

Source: Italjet / Facebook