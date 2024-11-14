Here's what $50K will get you, on Kramer's Hypernaked track bike

Fifty thousand bucks is a lot of money for a motorcycle. Kramer, a boutique maker of race bikes, has tried to cram in as much as it can on two wheels – race-ready components, advanced electronics, and a titanium and carbon-fiber body. It’s got the works.

The likes of the KTM Superduke 1390, Kawasaki Z H2, and Ducati Streetfighter V4 have long been considered the best hypernakeds available on the market – and none of them cost 50 grand. So what’s so special about the GP2-890 XX?

Jensen Beeler, who runs Kramer’s USA operations, might have an explanation. "Until now, no manufacturer has produced a hypernaked that is focused solely for the race track, even though the demographics are skewing more into this category with each passing year," he says. "The Kramer GP2-890 XX aims to give these track riders a more purpose-built motorcycle for this segment of circuit riding, in the same way our other motorcycles have done in their model segments."

The bike features titanium mufflers connected to stainless steel exhaust headers Kramer

Unveiled at EICMA at the start of this month, the GP2-890 XX takes key components from the company’s GP2-890 RR track racer. Of course, it sheds the GP2-890 RR’s fairing, but it also gains quite a few components that make it unlike any other track motorcycle you’ve ever seen.

Most importantly, it borrows the 889cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 890 platform. In its stock configuration, this motor is good for 138 hp and 74 lb-ft of peak torque. For comparison, mass-market hypernakeds like the KTM Super Duke 1290 R EVO and Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory produce 180 hp and 175 hp respectively. Both these bikes climb from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.75 seconds and 2.8 seconds respectively. The KTM 890 Duke R in relation, takes 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.

It borrows the 889cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 890 platform Kramer

Kramer has added a race-spec camshaft, CNC-machined ports, titanium connecting rods, high-compression Pankl pistons, and titanium valves. Two massive carbon fiber ducts are used to draw in air at the front, while at the other end titanium mufflers connect to stainless steel exhaust headers. Wowza.

Although an 889cc engine doesn’t technically qualify as hypernaked-worthy by definition, the GP2-890 XX certainly has the hardware to show for it. Kramer says the bike is "built for wheelies, not podiums." We’re not quite sure what to make of that. So don’t race with it? Why would anyone buy a $50K Hypernaked track bike then?

The GP2-890 XX gets a rotationally molded plastic fuel tank that doubles as the bike's tailpiece and subframe. The main chassis, by the way, is made from a chromoly trellis frame. Its swingarm is cast aluminum and has a progressive shock linkage, which is the same setup that the British Superbike Championship GP2-890 RR utilizes.

The GP2 890 XX gets carbon fiber BST Star Tek wheels, Brembo braking components, WP APEX suspension Kramer

Ultra-light carbon fiber BST Star Tek wheels, a complete set of Brembo braking components, and fully adjustable WP APEX suspension at both ends complete the list of components. With its flat handlebar and upright ergonomics, riders will be able to push and stay at high speeds all day long, with more comfort and less weariness.

Adjustability is a big thing on this hypernaked, as just about anything that could be adjustable is adjustable – the swingarm angle, steering head angle, triple clamp offset, seat height, and location of the rear-set foot controls. For serious track riders who wish to extract every last bit from their machine, this degree of adjustability is a blessing.

The Mectronik MKE7 ECU, which has a six-axis inertial measurement unit, powers the bike and controls all available rider aids, including wheelie and traction control. The ECU can be adjusted using either Krämer's or custom settings. There’s everything you could possibly need on a track day, including a GPS-powered lap timer installed on the ECUMaster ADU 5 dash.

The XX gets distinct bodywork in contrast to its GP sibling, made mainly of carbon fiber. Even the air scoops and number plates are carbon fiber. With 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of fuel on board, it barely weighs 309 lb (140 kg).

The limited-edition bike is priced at an MSRP just shy of $50,000 Kramer

This bike is the first to be included in Kramer's new customization program, which allows buyers to select the color of their frame and decals. With an MSRP just shy of $50,000, the GP2-890 XX is expected to be available at dealers by the spring of 2025 (Northern Hemisphere). It will not be street-legal, if you haven’t guessed that already.

If you do have that kind of money lying around, do note that Kramer doesn't intend to produce the hypernaked in big numbers. It's likely to be limited to a very few production units, so you'd better make an early move.

Source: Kramer