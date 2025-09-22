Kymco's 550cc maxi-scooter launches in the US: Hit or miss?

The last time I talked about a Kymco scooter was when the Taiwanese manufacturer came up with a maxi-scooter, adventure bike CV-R5 crossover concept. It was everything most folks would want from a scooter, except it was only a concept.

The Kymco AK 550i Premium might now be as wild a scooter as that, but it’s production-ready and, more importantly, now available in the United States. But perhaps even more importantly, it is based on a reliable platform that has constantly proven its credentials for the last eight years.

First released in 2017, the Kymco AK 550i range has come far. What was, in essence, bold proof of what the company was capable of in terms of technology and design then has now come of age as a proper maxi scooter that boasts the ability to go long-distance touring… something scooter enthusiasts haven’t really been exposed to in the USA.

That’s because the likes of the Yamaha TMAX, which is widely regarded as one of the best maxi scooters in the world, have never made their way Stateside. But don’t just think of Kymco as just another Asian bikemaker. BMW has employed Kymco’s engines in the past, with Kawasaki even having collaborated on small-displacement models.

And this one looks like it might just change the game for scooters in the US. A significant part is the 550cc twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine, which delivers approximately 51 horsepower and 38.4 lb.ft (52 Nm) of torque. That’s more than enough for quick city jaunts and small-to-medium highway runs. All that with a 100 mph (160 km/h) top speed.

That’s more power than the Royal Enfield 650cc platform generates (47 hp) with comparable torque figures, for reference. That means the Kymco AK 550i Premium is more powerful than the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor, Meteor 650, and even the newly-released Classic 650.

The engine and gearbox have been positioned as far forward as feasible to maintain a balanced weight distribution. The AK 550i sits on an aluminum frame and rear swingarm made of light alloy, which makes for an overall dry weight of 492 lb (223 kg).

Now I know it’s not the lightest scooter out there, but don't forget it’s a maxi. Meaning max space, max equipment, and max comfort. Features like cruise control, electronically adjustable windshield, and two power modes are all there on the scoot.

You even get traction control and electronic throttle control, which keep everything precise and predictable. Kymco's AIBS (Advanced Intelligent Brake System) is also on offer, which was developed together with Bosch. It effectively makes the AK 550i Premium the first cornering ABS scooter.

As for the cockpit, you get a round central display that displays navigation, weather, or other information that you can select on your smartphone. You can even signal incoming short messages on request, but only when the scooter is stationary. Toggle switches to control the infotainment screen are on the right side of the handlebars.

Amenities like heated grips, a tire pressure monitoring system, and keyless entry are all standard. You get two glove compartments with a USB charging option, easy-to-use buttons for opening the fuel filler flap and the front-hinged bench seat, and an adjustable backrest for the rider.

Kymco says the AK 550i Premium delivers a fuel economy of 51.1 mpg (4.6 l/100 km). Expect the 3.9-gal (14.5-liter) tank to deliver a range of 155-186 miles (250-300 km).

It's priced at $12,199 in the United States. Now, sure, it’s pricey for what is, in essence, a scooter. But when was the last time you could go touring on a 500cc scooter that was equally zippy to go around in the town? For the US market, the AK550i Premium essentially steps into a big void that is otherwise filled by the TMAX elsewhere.

But here’s the thing: scooters in the US are typically categorized for city runabouts but not much more. However, the arrival of scooters like these might alter that opinion. And Kymco might be the best company to accomplish that.

It might not have grabbed headlines like its Asian counterparts, like BYD or CFMoto, but there’s no denying that the brand has been a major force in the scooter world for decades. Heck, it has established a reputation for producing dependable, well-designed, and brilliantly refined scooters. And that might just be what the AK 550i Premium is all about, too.

