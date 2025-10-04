New middleweight adventure bikes from unexpected Chinese bikemaker

It’s usually CFMoto making these kinds of headlines, but this time, an unlikely manufacturer has churned out a rather exciting motorcycle from its stable. And it might well go on to be the most exciting offering in the middleweight motorcycle segment.

QJMotor is one of China’s most prominent bikemakers, and although it hasn't quite been as aggressive in its expansion in the West as CFMoto, there’s enough evidence to point out that the time has come when we finally take notice of its credentials.

Owned by the Qianjiang Group, QJ Motor has done well to quietly resuscitate Benelli with consistent and timely upgrades to its hugely popular TRK adventure series. And building on that very expertise, QJ Motor has unveiled its own middleweight adventure-tourers, the SRT 900 S and the SRT 900 SX.

The bikes are based on a 904cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, which meets Euro 5+ emissions standards. This is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a chain drive, while putting out 95 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 66.4 lb.ft (89.8 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

It rolls on an aluminum swingarm and a steel tubular frame, which is suspended by a long, adjustable inverted fork up front and a Marzocchi hydraulic monoshock at the back. In terms of braking, the bike gets dual-channel ABS supporting Brembo twin 320-mm discs with four-piston radial calipers up front and a single 260-mm disc at the back.

The wheels are where the SRT 900 S and SX trims differ from one another. The SX variant gets tubeless spoke wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear in adventure moto fashion, as well as a three-piece hard luggage system as standard. The S model, on the other hand, rolls on cast aluminum 17-inch wheels up front and back, considering it’s more road-focused.

Features like Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and screen mirroring, LED lighting, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, heavy-duty handguards, and tubular steel crash bars are all standard on both trims. As are electronic aids like traction control, quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, and adjustable ride modes.

Since the motos are touring-focused, a 6.3–gallon (24-liter) fuel tank should be more than gracious to cover good distances between fillups; however, official range numbers aren’t revealed yet.

Both bikes come equipped with heated grips and a two-piece heated seat as standard comfort features. Speaking of which, SX's seat height stands at 32.8 in (835 mm), while the S comes in at 32 in (815 mm).

Looks-wise, I personally think it fits the bill perfectly. Especially the road-biased S trim, it looks really well-balanced with the 17-inch wheels. Don’t forget that the more off-road-abled SX trim comes with a top case and aluminum panniers straight from the manufacturer.

When you factor in the cost of such aftermarket accessories, it really does start to sound like a good deal. Speaking of which, the price. Now, with everything that looks good about the bike, it is its MSRP that doesn’t sit well with me somehow.

The SRT 900 S starts at £7,499 (about US$10,100), while the SX trim costs £7,699 (around US$10,400). Don't get me wrong. The bikes seem really well put together. But spending 10 grand on a QJMotor middleweight seems silly, especially when you have the likes of a hugely proven Honda Transalp XL750 for less than that.

So if QJ Motor does intend to bring the bikes stateside, I sincerely hope they're priced aggressively. For now, it looks to be limited to Europe. I bet the likes of Honda, BMW, and KTM will be keeping close tabs on it.

Source: QJ Motor