Some motorcycles win races, some win championships, and then some go on to become the definitive, gloriously unhinged expression of an entire racing era. The 1978 Yamaha OW31 is exactly that. It is the factory-works pinnacle of Yamaha's 750cc two-stroke program, a racing monster that helped Johnny Cecotto conquer the Formula 750 World Championship.

It’s a machine most motorcycle experts would slap a seven-figure price tag on. Never restored, recommissioned barely once, pristine condition. The sort of thing that would start a bidding war.

And yet, when this exceptionally historic machine crossed the auction block, it couldn't even find a single buyer willing to meet its reserve price. What a shame. While we don't know what the reserve price actually was, since Bonhams keeps this information confidential, we did confirm that the bike went unsold with a Bonhams representative.

Offered by Bonhams as part of Cecotto's personal collection, the OW31 carried an estimated price of £220,000–£300,000 (roughly US$300,000–$400,000). Keep in mind that the "estimate" isn't necessarily the price the seller is prepared to let it go for. The actual reserve is confidential, and the owner could have set the bar considerably higher – or lower. That said, the auction took place in Stafford, England, on October 11, 2026. The result? Unsold.

It carried an estimate auction price of £220,000–£300,000 (roughly $300,000–$400,000) Bonhams

To understand why that result stings, you need to understand what the OW31 actually was. Yamaha's TZ750 gave privateer racers access to a fearsome 750cc two-stroke machine, but the factory's YZR750 OW31 was something even more exotic.

Developed for Formula 750 and the Daytona 200, it combined a 748cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke inline-four with a compact chassis. The factory machine received hardware and lightweight materials that its production-based siblings couldn't match. Yamaha kept refining it until the ultimate configuration was producing around 160 PS (158 hp) and was capable of reaching around 186 mph (300 km/h).

It features narrow, purposeful bodywork built for a low racing crouch, with a compact fairing and tail section that leave little doubt about its track-only intentions. Unlike the production TZ750, the OW31 borrowed its styling cues and compact chassis architecture from Yamaha's YZR500 Grand Prix machine, giving it the appearance of a full-blown works racer rather than a production bike without a number plate.

Underneath that purposeful exterior sits a 748cc motor with Yamaha's seven-port piston-reed Torque Induction system and a six-speed gearbox. Its lightweight YZR500-derived chassis incorporated Monocross rear suspension, while the works machine also made extensive use of magnesium and titanium components. This particular unit also retains its works power-jet carburetors, a detail that differentiates Cecotto's machine from the OW31s run by Kenny Roberts' American team.

A 748cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke inline-four powered the bike Bonhams

Cecotto rode it to the 1978 Formula 750 world title, beating Roberts to the championship. The same machine subsequently won four races from four starts at the 1979 Coppa delle Nazioni and took victory at the 1980 Imola 200, finishing ahead of Roberts and Marco Lucchinelli.

It has remained in Cecotto's ownership ever since, and Bonhams says it has never been restored. It was recommissioned only once, for a demonstration at Monza in 2000.

That combination of factory provenance, genuine competition success and long-term ownership is precisely what collectors claim to want. Yet the OW31's auction result suggests that historical importance alone doesn't guarantee a blockbuster sale.

Here's my theory: if this motorcycle had been Italian, powered by a four-stroke engine and wearing the right badge, we might be having a very different conversation. A million-dollar valuation would still be a stretch that needed evidence, but at least the bike would be playing in a collector category that regularly attracts serious money for the right examples.

You'd find Monocross rear suspension on the OW31, with extensive use of magnesium and titanium components across the bike Bonhams

The classic motorcycle auction world has its favorites. Rare Italian machinery, especially desirable Ducati and MV Agusta models, can attract bidders who see a collectible as much as a racing machine.

On the other hand, Japanese motorcycles, despite their enormous contributions to competition history, haven’t always received the same treatment. It’s not even a secret. On top of that, two-strokes face an additional hurdle: for some collectors, they're fascinating relics of a vanished era; for others, they're noisy, smoky machines from a chapter of motorcycling they'd rather leave behind.

For reference, Barry Sheene's 1977 Suzuki RG500 XR14 – widely cited as the most valuable two-stroke Grand Prix bike ever sold at auction – went for £506,000 (US$684,669) at Bonhams in April 2026. That's not a small sum, but it's still barely half what a very different kind of racing legend fetched at the very same sale: a 1965 MV Agusta 500cc Grand Prix bike, associated with Mike Hailwood and Giacomo Agostini and formerly owned by John Surtees. It went for £967,000 (around US$1.3 million) including buyer's premium.

In 2024, Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati Desmosedici GP7 sold for £402,500 (~US$535,000), while the earlier GP3 fetched £201,250 (~US$267,000) at the same Iconic Auctioneers sale. It's fairly easy to see that collectors gravitate toward the pedigree and sound of European four-strokes.

The list of world's most expensive motorcycles sold at auction: barely any two strokes in there New Atlas

With few exceptions, the Japanese manufacturers made the fastest and most accessible motorcycles in the world for many decades, and there are many among us who are addicts to the adrenaline-injecting two-stroke power surge. So when a world-championship-winning OW31 can't even meet its reserve while a European Grand Prix machine breaks the million-dollar barrier, you have to wonder whether the auction world still undervalues Yamaha's greatest two-stroke racers.

As much as I hate that, unfortunately, that's the market’s perception. Bonhams' estimate was already substantial, so the unsold result doesn't prove that the market should have valued the bike at seven figures. It does, however, underline the gap between what a machine means to racing enthusiasts and what bidders are actually prepared to pay.

The OW31 isn’t a one-off. There are countless other motorcycles that deserve a moment in the spotlight. Perhaps the reserve was simply too ambitious. Perhaps the right collector wasn't in the room. Or perhaps the market still doesn't know quite what to do with a Japanese two-stroke racing bike.

It produced 158 hp and reached around 186 mph (300 km/h) Bonhams

Whatever the reason, the result feels anticlimactic. We’ve been told by Bonhams that there are plans to reoffer the bike in another sale in 2027. Here’s hoping it fetches the sum it deserves.

Source: Bonhams