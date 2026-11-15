5 charming scooters that give Vespa vibes without Vespa prices

There’s no denying Vespas are one of the coolest two-wheelers out there. The Italian scooter has practically cornered the retro-chic market, but its price tag isn't exactly pocket change. Not everyone wants to pay Vespa money to look like they're riding a Vespa.

But there’s good news: there's a growing crop of alternatives that borrow liberally from its design playbook without asking you to cough up the premium. Some are shameless throwbacks, while others put their own spin on the familiar rounded bodywork, curvy fenders, and step-through silhouette. Call them tributes, alternatives, or outright copycats – there's no denying that the Vespa aesthetic has become a genre all of its own.

We’ve collated a list of five such scooters that technically let you buy a Vespa … without actually buying a Vespa.

Royal Alloy GT2 125

Royal Alloy is a British scooter brand known for classic 1960s retro design paired with modern tech and proper metal construction. The GT2 125 is its latest entry-level model that sheds some of that weight with a plastic body instead, while still boasting a familiar 60s Vespa-like silhouette.

Meanwhile, a modern, water-cooled single-cylinder swingarm-mounted 125cc engine powers the scoot, producing 13.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 8.9 lb-ft (12 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a variable transmission (CVT) and centrifugal clutch, offering more than enough power for anything city traffic might demand.

It comes in four trims – the base "Fun" model offers a 3-inch TFT display allowing for smartphone connectivity, while also boasting dual-channel ABS with traction control, tire pressure monitoring, start/stop system, heated grips, and keyless entry. The "Sport" trim adds heated seats to the equipment, and the TFT display grows from three to five inches.

A 125cc water-cooled, single-cylinder, swingarm-mounted motor delivers 13.6 hp and 8.9 lb-ft (12 Nm) of torque

The "Elegance" trim adds more chrome and classic touches with different painted seats, while the top-of-the-line "Sport Touring" model comes equipped with practical front and rear luggage racks and a small windscreen alongside a dashcam.

At 300 lb (136 kg) ready to ride, the GT2 125 is refreshingly light, thanks to its lightweight body construction. It also offers a low seat height of 29.5 inches (750 mm), and, combined with its flat running boards and open step-through design, getting on and off should be incredibly easy.

Starting at €3,400 (US$3,800), Royal Alloy’s GT2 125 goes all the way to €4,050 (US$4,515) – which is still cheaper than Vespa’s mid-range models.

Morbidelli SC125RE

The Morbidelli SC125RE is perhaps the closest you can get to a Vespa on this list Morbidelli

Now, Morbidelli may sound like it hails from the same land as Vespa, but it's actually owned by the Chinese two-wheeler giant QJ Motor group. But every angle of the SC125RE screams Vespa. The only point of difference is the stubby rear end, which is more Lambretta than Vespa.

Powering this particular scoot is another 124cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This one produces 11 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8 lb-ft (11 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. An automatic CVT transmission and a V-belt drive make sure power delivery and shifting are as smooth as it can get.

Mechanically, you get a conventional telescopic front fork with 3.3 inches (85 mm) of travel, and a 5-stage preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 3.4 inches (88 mm) of travel. It rolls on 12-inch 16-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, which are adorned with a 200 mm disc at the front and a 190 mm disc at the rear.

This one comes in at £2,699, which translates to US$3,600 Morbidelli

Of course, its bodywork is reminiscent of Vespas, with a split-design headlight really giving it away at the front. But features like LED lighting, ABS, an LCD screen, a USB charging port, disc brakes, and alloys do give it a modern touch.

This one comes priced at £2,699, which translates to US$3,600, which is even cheaper than the Royal Alloy Vespa lookalike.

Django Evo

The Django Evo has the rounded bodywork, flowing side panels, and plenty of chrome detailing to remind you of a Vespa Peugeot

I swear I didn’t intend to make this an all-125cc scooter list when starting out, but nevertheless, here’s another one: the Django Evo. Now, Django might not be as well-known as others on this list, but it’s actually a scooter model line from Peugeot Motorcycles. It has been in existence since 2014 and has been known for its neo-retro aesthetics.

Powering the Evo lineup (there are four different trims) is yet another 125cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor producing 13 hp at 8,500 rpm and 9 lb-ft (12 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

A 32-mm hydraulic telescopic fork at the front offers 3.3 inches (85 mm) of travel, while the 47-mm rear shock absorber mounted on the left-hand side offers 3.1 inches (80 mm) of travel. The wheels measure 12 inches front and back and come equipped with dual disc brakes, featuring a 190-mm disc at the rear, both clamped by a hydraulic caliper.

The equipment list isn’t too bad either: dual-channel ABS, water- and wear-resistant tires, dual lion-eye LED headlights with DRL, dynamic turn signals, tinted windscreen, a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a smart key, a USB fast-charging port, among others.

The Evo is also powered by another 125cc motor, this one producing 13 hp and 9 lb-ft (12 Nm) of torque

But if you’re looking for a rather affordable Vespa lookalike, it ticks most boxes: rounded bodywork, flowing side panels, a generous front apron, a wide handlebar-mounted headlight and plenty of chrome detailing. The two-tone paint schemes, sculpted waistline and old-school proportions help it look like something that could have rolled out of an Italian scooter factory sometime in the 1960s.

The price? Starting €3,199 (US$3,560). Not bad at all.

Cyclone RT3E

The Cyclone RT3E Cyclone

Moving away from a 125, we’ve got the Cyclone RT3E (zero marks for that naming), which comes powered by a 250cc, water-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 24.1 hp and 18.1 lb-ft (24.5 Nm) of torque. Manufactured by China's Zongshen and popular in the Malaysian market, this offering has the familiar retro-scooter silhouette, with proportions and overall styling that have a distinctly European, old-school scooter flavor, even if it is considerably more substantial than your typical city runabout.

It also packs dual-channel ABS, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, an LCD instrument panel and generous under-seat storage. With a 3.4-gallon (13-liter) fuel tank and a relatively accessible 29.5-inch (750-mm) seat height, it looks like a retro scooter that wouldn't mind doing more than just posing for Instagram pictures.

Although primarily available in Malaysia and select parts of Asia, the scoot is priced at RM12,888 – that’s US$3,175. It’s a scoot that isn't particularly shy about wearing its retro influences, but there's enough modern detailing to stop it from looking like a museum piece.

The RT3E is a reminder that the Vespa-inspired formula doesn't have to mean small engines and leisurely urban commutes. It brings a little more performance and contemporary equipment to the familiar silhouette, making it an interesting alternative for riders who like their scooters with plenty of usable power.

Lambretta G350

This is the biggest capacity scooter on the list, powered by a 330cc liquid-cooled single Lambretta

Last on this list is a scooter from a rather well-known scooter brand, Lambretta. And the G350 might just be the most subdued model we’ve seen in their lineup in recent years. That’s considering just how insane some of its recent builds have been of late.

This one, of course, as its name suggests, sports the biggest motor in this list – a 330cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder delivering 26 hp at 7,500 rpm and 19 lb-ft (26 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm linked to an automatic CVT transmission. The chassis comes in the form of a semi-monocoque steel frame suspended on a double trailing-link front system with two spring-loaded shocks, and two spring-loaded shocks at the rear, with the whole thing tipping the scales at 403 lb (183 kg).

If the Vespa is the curvy, fashion-conscious Italian scooter, the Lambretta G350 is its slightly more muscular, sharply dressed cousin. It doesn't really do the whole soft, rounded thing, instead leaning into the more angular design language that made classic Lambrettas stand apart in the first place.

There's a long, low-slung body, a squared-off front apron, a distinctive hexagonal headlight, a fixed front fender, and those signature interchangeable steel side panels. It's got a bit more visual heft than a Vespa, too, with its broad shoulders and stretched proportions giving it an almost motorcycle-like presence.

The G350 has a more cohesive design identity, and that’s why this one would be my personal pick, even though it is further away from others on this list when it comes to simply mimicking Vespas. As for pricing, the Lambretta G350 is the priciest of the lot, coming in at £5,699 (US$7,620).

That rear end is the only thing pulling the G350 away from a proper Vespa silhouette Lambretta

The interesting bit is that these aren't all cheap knock-offs trying to cash in on an Italian icon. Some come from brands with their own history, engineering ambitions, and rather different ideas about what a scooter should be.

The likes of Lambretta, Peugeot, and Morbidelli, and other newer names have figured out there's a market for retro scooters. You might get a different badge, a different engine, and a different riding experience, but the basic promise remains the same: old-school charm without necessarily buying into the Vespa lifestyle.

Of course, imitation is a funny business. Get too close to the original, and you're accused of lacking imagination; stray too far, and you lose the very appeal that brought buyers through the door. But if what you really want is a handsome little city runabout with a generous helping of retro nostalgia, there are plenty of ways to scratch that itch.

Source: Royal Alloy, Morbidelli, Peugeot, Cyclone, Lambretta