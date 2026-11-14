Active winglets... On a 900cc naked bike? What is China smoking?

If you’re new to the motorcycle scene, you’d probably only know Benelli as a Chinese-owned bike maker that plays in the affordable end of the market, producing some really frugal twin-cylinder motorcycles – whether that's adventure tourers or sportsbikes. Well, let me give a bit of a history lesson.

Benelli is one of Italy's oldest motorcycle manufacturers, with roots dating back to 1911 in Pesaro. Over the decades, Benelli earned its stripes on racetracks, collected championship titles, and developed some rather outrageous machinery. We're talking about everything from the legendary six-cylinder 750 Sei to triple-cylinder marvels like the Tornado Tre 900 and TNT 1130 – machines that had absolutely no interest in being sensible commuter motorcycles.

The brand eventually became part of China's Qianjiang Group in 2005, but its Italian engineering heritage is far richer than its current budget-friendly reputation suggests. So when the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept broke out at EICMA 2026, it obviously caught my eye.

Not just because it's Benelli dipping back into its three-cylinder heritage, but also because of a decidedly futuristic twist. The concept packs an all-new 900cc inline-three, a modular frame and, most intriguingly, a set of active aerodynamic winglets that can move independently depending on what the motorcycle is doing. Yes, we're talking about a naked motorcycle with wings that actually move. Because apparently, fixed winglets are just so last season.

It is powered by an all-new 900cc inline-three that revs all the way up to 14,000 rpm Benelli

Powering the Tre 903 is an entirely new inline-three – not just a tweaked older engine, but an entirely new mill – displacing around 900cc. I say around because Benelli has yet to disclose the official figures.

That new triple is an aggressively over-square unit, engineered to rev all the way up to a rather heady 14,000 rpm. That's the sort of number that should make fans of high-revving nakeds like the Triumph Street Triple and Yamaha MT-09 sit up and take notice. And it’s a light engine as well, tipping the scales at a remarkably low 123 lb (56 kg).

The exhaust gets some special treatment as well, with Benelli incorporating a 3D-printed component into the system. I have to say, judging by the pictures, its integration into the rear bodywork makes for a rather clean-looking design, although it does raise questions about practicality.

That’s because the arrangement appears to leave little room for a pillion, so if you’re planning to take your partner along, you might have to look elsewhere. The rest of the hardware is pretty standard: Marzocchi forks, fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at the rear, an inverted-design aluminum swingarm and slick tires.

A 3D-printed exhaust is integrated into the rear bodywork Benelli

As for the electronics, the usual premium-bike goodies are all present and accounted for. You get ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch, a two-way quickshifter and a six-axis IMU to keep tabs on the motorcycle's movements and manage its rider aids. All perfectly welcome additions, of course, but let's be honest – none of that is what makes this particular Benelli worth talking about.

The real engineering rabbit hole begins with the chassis. Benelli has come up with a modular, three-piece frame architecture comprising interchangeable front, central, and rear sections. Rather than designing an entirely new chassis for every motorcycle, Benelli’s engineers could theoretically swap individual modules to alter the frame's geometry, rigidity, and overall character depending on the intended use case.

The front and rear sections are made from aluminum, while the central module uses composite material. It's an interesting bit of engineering that could eventually allow Benelli to develop an entire family of motorcycles around a common platform, potentially reducing development costs while giving designers considerably more freedom to experiment with different configurations.

And then there’s the party trick: active winglets. Unlike the fixed aerodynamic appendages we've become accustomed to seeing on increasingly wing-heavy performance motorcycles, the Tre 903 Concept's winglets can change their angles independently.

Both winglets aren't mechanically independent of each other Benelli

Their movements are governed by information from the six-axis IMU, allowing them to respond to acceleration, braking, and cornering inputs. When the additional aerodynamic assistance isn't required, the winglets can simply retract.

That's a much more sophisticated proposition than simply bolting a pair of carbon-fiber wings onto the front of a motorcycle and calling it aerodynamic development. Sorry, small displacement sportsbikes.

What makes the active aero setup particularly interesting is that the winglets aren't mechanically linked to one another. Each can operate independently, with the system taking into account the motorcycle's speed, riding conditions and rider inputs before deciding how much aerodynamic assistance is needed and when.

In theory, this should help improve stability and control during hard acceleration, braking and cornering, potentially making the bike both quicker and safer. Whether that translates into a meaningful advantage on public roads is another question entirely, but it's certainly a fascinating bit of engineering.

The instrument display sits directly on the top triple clamp Benelli

Styling-wise, the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts exposed mechanical elements, muscular proportions, and sharply sculpted surfaces. But that compact front end and unusual lighting arrangement mean it looks unlike anything else in Benelli's current lineup.

Those moving winglets sit outboard of the front bodywork like a pair of mechanical appendages, giving the motorcycle an almost insect-like appearance. The tail is equally unconventional, with that integrated exhaust and minimal rear section creating a particularly clean silhouette.

Benelli has carried the minimalist approach into the cockpit, too, with the instrument display integrated directly into the top triple clamp rather than sitting in a conventional dashboard housing. The designers say this arrangement is intended to simplify the overall layout and reduce visual clutter.

It's certainly not the sort of design that'll appeal to everyone, and some of its more outrageous details will probably be toned down if it ever reaches production. Still, in an industry where naked motorcycles increasingly seem to follow the same muscular-headlight-and-angular-tank design template, it's refreshing to see Benelli take a few risks.

The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept was unveiled at this year's EICMA Benelli

As for whether the Tornado Naked Tre 903 will eventually make it into production looking anything like this, Benelli hasn't made any promises just yet.

Source: Benelli