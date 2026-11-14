© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Active winglets... On a 900cc naked bike? What is China smoking?

By Utkarsh Sood
November 13, 2026
Active winglets... On a 900cc naked bike? What is China smoking?
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts active winglets
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts active winglets
View 6 Images
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts active winglets
1/6
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts active winglets
It is powered by an all-new 900cc inline-three that revs all the way up to 14,000 rpm
2/6
It is powered by an all-new 900cc inline-three that revs all the way up to 14,000 rpm
A 3D-printed exhaust is integrated into the rear bodywork
3/6
A 3D-printed exhaust is integrated into the rear bodywork
The instrument display sits directly on the top triple clamp
4/6
The instrument display sits directly on the top triple clamp
Both winglets aren't mechanically independent of each other
5/6
Both winglets aren't mechanically independent of each other
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept was unveiled at this year's EICMA
6/6
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept was unveiled at this year's EICMA
View gallery - 6 images

If you’re new to the motorcycle scene, you’d probably only know Benelli as a Chinese-owned bike maker that plays in the affordable end of the market, producing some really frugal twin-cylinder motorcycles – whether that's adventure tourers or sportsbikes. Well, let me give a bit of a history lesson.

Benelli is one of Italy's oldest motorcycle manufacturers, with roots dating back to 1911 in Pesaro. Over the decades, Benelli earned its stripes on racetracks, collected championship titles, and developed some rather outrageous machinery. We're talking about everything from the legendary six-cylinder 750 Sei to triple-cylinder marvels like the Tornado Tre 900 and TNT 1130 – machines that had absolutely no interest in being sensible commuter motorcycles.

The brand eventually became part of China's Qianjiang Group in 2005, but its Italian engineering heritage is far richer than its current budget-friendly reputation suggests. So when the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept broke out at EICMA 2026, it obviously caught my eye.

Not just because it's Benelli dipping back into its three-cylinder heritage, but also because of a decidedly futuristic twist. The concept packs an all-new 900cc inline-three, a modular frame and, most intriguingly, a set of active aerodynamic winglets that can move independently depending on what the motorcycle is doing. Yes, we're talking about a naked motorcycle with wings that actually move. Because apparently, fixed winglets are just so last season.

It is powered by an all-new 900cc inline-three that revs all the way up to 14,000 rpm
It is powered by an all-new 900cc inline-three that revs all the way up to 14,000 rpm

Powering the Tre 903 is an entirely new inline-three – not just a tweaked older engine, but an entirely new mill – displacing around 900cc. I say around because Benelli has yet to disclose the official figures.

That new triple is an aggressively over-square unit, engineered to rev all the way up to a rather heady 14,000 rpm. That's the sort of number that should make fans of high-revving nakeds like the Triumph Street Triple and Yamaha MT-09 sit up and take notice. And it’s a light engine as well, tipping the scales at a remarkably low 123 lb (56 kg).

The exhaust gets some special treatment as well, with Benelli incorporating a 3D-printed component into the system. I have to say, judging by the pictures, its integration into the rear bodywork makes for a rather clean-looking design, although it does raise questions about practicality.

That’s because the arrangement appears to leave little room for a pillion, so if you’re planning to take your partner along, you might have to look elsewhere. The rest of the hardware is pretty standard: Marzocchi forks, fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at the rear, an inverted-design aluminum swingarm and slick tires.

A 3D-printed exhaust is integrated into the rear bodywork
A 3D-printed exhaust is integrated into the rear bodywork

As for the electronics, the usual premium-bike goodies are all present and accounted for. You get ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch, a two-way quickshifter and a six-axis IMU to keep tabs on the motorcycle's movements and manage its rider aids. All perfectly welcome additions, of course, but let's be honest – none of that is what makes this particular Benelli worth talking about.

The real engineering rabbit hole begins with the chassis. Benelli has come up with a modular, three-piece frame architecture comprising interchangeable front, central, and rear sections. Rather than designing an entirely new chassis for every motorcycle, Benelli’s engineers could theoretically swap individual modules to alter the frame's geometry, rigidity, and overall character depending on the intended use case.

The front and rear sections are made from aluminum, while the central module uses composite material. It's an interesting bit of engineering that could eventually allow Benelli to develop an entire family of motorcycles around a common platform, potentially reducing development costs while giving designers considerably more freedom to experiment with different configurations.

And then there’s the party trick: active winglets. Unlike the fixed aerodynamic appendages we've become accustomed to seeing on increasingly wing-heavy performance motorcycles, the Tre 903 Concept's winglets can change their angles independently.

Both winglets aren't mechanically independent of each other
Both winglets aren't mechanically independent of each other

Their movements are governed by information from the six-axis IMU, allowing them to respond to acceleration, braking, and cornering inputs. When the additional aerodynamic assistance isn't required, the winglets can simply retract.

That's a much more sophisticated proposition than simply bolting a pair of carbon-fiber wings onto the front of a motorcycle and calling it aerodynamic development. Sorry, small displacement sportsbikes.

What makes the active aero setup particularly interesting is that the winglets aren't mechanically linked to one another. Each can operate independently, with the system taking into account the motorcycle's speed, riding conditions and rider inputs before deciding how much aerodynamic assistance is needed and when.

In theory, this should help improve stability and control during hard acceleration, braking and cornering, potentially making the bike both quicker and safer. Whether that translates into a meaningful advantage on public roads is another question entirely, but it's certainly a fascinating bit of engineering.

The instrument display sits directly on the top triple clamp
The instrument display sits directly on the top triple clamp

Styling-wise, the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept boasts exposed mechanical elements, muscular proportions, and sharply sculpted surfaces. But that compact front end and unusual lighting arrangement mean it looks unlike anything else in Benelli's current lineup.

Those moving winglets sit outboard of the front bodywork like a pair of mechanical appendages, giving the motorcycle an almost insect-like appearance. The tail is equally unconventional, with that integrated exhaust and minimal rear section creating a particularly clean silhouette.

Benelli has carried the minimalist approach into the cockpit, too, with the instrument display integrated directly into the top triple clamp rather than sitting in a conventional dashboard housing. The designers say this arrangement is intended to simplify the overall layout and reduce visual clutter.

It's certainly not the sort of design that'll appeal to everyone, and some of its more outrageous details will probably be toned down if it ever reaches production. Still, in an industry where naked motorcycles increasingly seem to follow the same muscular-headlight-and-angular-tank design template, it's refreshing to see Benelli take a few risks.

The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept was unveiled at this year's EICMA
The Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept was unveiled at this year's EICMA

As for whether the Tornado Naked Tre 903 will eventually make it into production looking anything like this, Benelli hasn't made any promises just yet.

Source: Benelli

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesBenelliNaked bikeWingletAerodynamicConcept BikesEICMA 2026
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

E-Motiv wants to bring back gearboxes on electric motorcycles
Motorcycles
Electric motorcycles are getting gearboxes - didn’t we get rid of those?
Single-speed transmissions on EVs are simple, efficient, and most of all, they work. But what if an electric moto could have the punch of shorter gearing and the legs of a taller ratio at higher speeds? Engineering firm E-Motiv might have the answer.
RE's focus is on adventure touring as opposed to all-out off-roading
Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: You asked for it, and it's finally here
After months of teasers and spy shots and what was effectively Royal Enfield’s poorest-kept secret, years of collective prayers have now been answered with the Himalayan 750. It’s here, it’s fresh, and it’s everything that the audience asked for.
A 440cc motor produces 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28 lb- ft (38 Nm) at 4,000 rpm
Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson launches its first US single-cylinder bike in 49 years
For all the heavy hitters in Harley-Davidson’s ranks, it is perhaps the Sprint 440 that has the biggest responsibility for carrying the weight of the company’s sales. For if H-D is able to hit home with its new motorcycle, it might well and truly be “back.”
Did Lotus even produce a motorcycle?
Motorcycles
Three motorcycles that sound completely ridiculous but are real
All this talk of new motorcycles at EICMA with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and displays as big as tablets and taglines like "future of mobility," and none of those bikes stand a chance against the three motorcycles we’ve dug out for you.
450 Urban's styling will certainly divide opinions
Motorcycles
Norton, we need to talk about your new 450cc naked motorcycle
Norton's resurgence began with the Manx and the Manx R superbikes and was followed by the Atlas and Atlas GT middleweights. Now, the next step is further down the displacement class … and it comes in the form of a 450cc naked, called the 450 Urban.
The 2027 Tiger 1200 has debuted ahead of EICMA
Motorcycles
New Triumph adventure bike packs radar and self-lowering suspension
Triumph’s halo ADV bike doesn't just get more power with the new generation, but also adds automatic suspension and an even bigger suite of radar-based rider aids. It's not all just additions, though, as there are a few subtractions from the package.

More stories like this:

More tech, less distraction?
Motorcycles
This AR motorcycle helmet could make your GPS obsolete
Every time I've covered an AR helmet, I’ve seen comments like “Do we really need any more distractions on a motorcycle?” Aegis Rider doesn’t think that way. Its Vision helmet features a head-up display in the form of a pair of drop-down glasses.
The Trip becomes Guzzi's smallest bike in decades
Motorcycles
Moto Guzzi's 500cc roadster strives to make motorcycling simple again
After the likes of BMW, Norton, Harley-Davidson, and Triumph, the small-bore manifesto seems to have reached Italian shores. Moto Guzzi, a motorcycle brand almost synonymous with the 90-degree V-twin, has just revealed a brand new 500-class roadster.
The KLE650 rides on 21/17-inch wheels
Motorcycles
Kawasaki throttles forth with its own middleweight adventure tourer
Hardly a year since Kawasaki revived the KLE nameplate with the KLE500, it has introduced a brand-new model to its lineup: the KLE650. It’s a proper flagship middleweight built around long-distance touring comfort as opposed to brute off-road prowess.
This $50,000 Ducati-powered motorcycle is built to save lives
Motorcycles
Who needs fairings when your Ducati can look like this?
The (RED) 800 is a Ducati-powered custom that looks less like a conventional superbike and more like a futuristic sculpture carved from metal. Its flowing, hand-shaped aluminum bodywork transitions from racing-red into exposed, brushed metal finish.
The Egera boasts regenerative braking and IP67 water protection
Motorcycles
Electric motos don't have to be boring and cheap, says Italy
The Italians know a thing or two about motorcycles. Now, a startup called Positive Motorcycles has popped up with an electric motorcycle of its own. It carries a fair share of Italian flair alongside a rather surprising “potential” price tag.
The Bobber combines a custom bobber and an electric moped into one
Motorcycles
$5,000 mini e-bobber weighs less than 200 lb, offers a 75-mile range
The Coopop Bobber is an electric two-wheeler that borrows the visual swagger of a custom bobber and pairs it with the decidedly more modest performance of a European electric moped.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!