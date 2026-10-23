BMW's smallest sports bike breaks cover

Small motorcycles equal big business, and it seems like motorcycle companies are finally acknowledging that. The latest move comes from BMW Motorrad, which has now launched a third model on its new 450cc platform in the form of the F 450 RR sports bike.

It follows the much-celebrated F 450 GS adventure bike and the F 450 R naked. Of course, it’s much closer to the naked than the ADV – drawing inspiration from the liter-class S 1000 RR when it comes to the design.

That starts with the race-focused styling accentuated by a sharp, forward-leaning profile. Its nose-down stance and elevated tail are complemented by the familiar RR silhouette and aerodynamic winglets, giving the smaller motorcycle a distinctly track-bred appearance… one it may not necessarily need.

I mean winglets on a 48-hp motorcycle? Really? I can’t think of many more useless things, but that’s where the industry seems to be headed now.

It gets ... winglets BMW

Up front, the bike gets a split-face design, while asymmetrical fairing panels and distinctive vents on the right-hand side set it apart from other models in the F 450 lineup. The LED headlight incorporates BMW’s signature RR-style daytime running lights as well.

Underneath the bodywork, the F 450 RR shares its basic chassis architecture with the F 450 GS. The welded tubular-steel space frame uses the engine as a stressed structural member. Key dimensions include a 55.3-inch (1,404-mm) wheelbase, a 23.4-degree steering-head angle, and 4.3 in (109 mm) of steering trail.

Suspension duties are handled by a KYB inverted fork and a rear shock, working alongside an aluminum swingarm. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 rubber to the front and 150/60 rear tires. Braking hardware includes a 310-mm front disc paired with a four-piston ByBre caliper.

The engine is the same 420cc twin-cylinder as on the F 450 GS and the 450 R, though BMW has given it a dedicated tune for its sportier application.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled 450cc parallel-twin engine producing 48 hp and 32 lb.ft of torque BMW

This engine’s unusual 135-degree crankpin offset is a claimed a first for a production motorcycle, while a gear-driven balance shaft positioned ahead of the crankshaft helps keep vibrations in check. The engine features dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder operated via rocker arms.

The RR-specific changes extend to magnesium clutch and gearbox covers, along with a stainless-steel exhaust tucked beneath the engine and equipped with two catalytic converters. Peak output remains at 48 hp at 8,750 rpm, with maximum torque of 32 lb.ft (43 Nm) arriving at 6,750 rpm. As with the GS, 80% of that torque is already available from 3,000 rpm, suggesting the engine should deliver useful pulling power well before reaching its peak revs.

A six-speed transmission sends power to the rear wheel through an X-ring chain, with a hydraulic anti-hopping clutch helping manage rear-wheel behavior during aggressive downshifts. BMW quotes a road-ready weight of 392 lb (177 kg) – that’s still around 6 lb heavier than the Aprilia RS 457's 386 lb (175 kg) weight. BMW states a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 110 mph (177 km/h).

BMW has put considerable thought into the F 450 RR’s riding position, equipping it with clip-on handlebars mounted directly to a forged-aluminum upper triple clamp. The setup is intended to encourage an engaged, forward-leaning posture suited to spirited riding.

A 6.5-inch TFT display, three riding modes and a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids bring modern technology to BMW's entry-level RR BMW

Speaking of which, the F 450 RR also gets a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids, alongside three selectable riding modes: Rain, Road and Race. The standard electronics package includes BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (MSR).

ABS Pro is designed to help maintain braking stability when cornering, while DBC reduces the risk of inadvertently applying the throttle during braking. A dynamic brake light adds another safety measure, alerting traffic behind when the motorcycle decelerates sharply.

The cockpit features a 6.5-inch TFT display with a dedicated Pure Ride screen, providing essential riding data alongside smartphone connectivity. Depending on the connected device and setup, riders can access functions such as calls, music, and navigation through the display.

Comfort and track-focused touches round out the equipment list. Heated grips come as standard, while a reversible gearshift mechanism allows riders to switch to a race-style reverse shifting pattern for circuit use.

The standard seat sits 31.1 in (790 mm) off the ground, but BMW offers two alternative seats to accommodate different rider builds. The optional Sport seat raises the height by 0.79 in (20 mm) to around 31.9 in (810 mm), while the lower seat reduces it by 0.59 in (15 mm) to approximately 30.5 in (775 mm). The shift lever, brake lever, and side stand are also made from forged aluminum, adding a premium touch to the bike's hardware.

The F 450 RR shares its tubular-steel space-frame chassis architecture with the BMW F 450 GS BMW

Here’s the interesting bit: BMW will offer the F 450 RR in four configurations: Base, Sport, M Sport, and M Sport with the Innovation Package. Moving up the range brings additional performance-oriented hardware and electronic features. The Sport adds Shift Assistant Pro and sport suspension, while the M Sport builds on this with Riding Modes Pro. At the top of the lineup, the M Sport with Innovation Package also gains the Easy Ride Clutch system.

This is a system that automatically manages clutch engagement according to engine speed, reducing the need for manual clutch operation and making everyday riding more convenient.

Shift Assistant Pro, meanwhile, enables clutchless upshifts and downshifts, and comes as standard on every variant except the Base, where it can be added later. Riding Modes Pro introduces a customizable Race Pro mode, along with three additional Sport display layouts showing data such as traction-control intervention, braking force and lean angle. A lap timer is also included for track-day use.

While European buyers will have those four configurations to choose from, the US market will receive only the M Sport variant. Make what you want of that. It’ll be priced at US$7,815 for that sole variant Stateside, with dealership arrivals expected mid-2027.

The three bikes in the twin-cylinder 450 lineup BMW

The Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500, and Honda CBR500R are this BMW's most direct rivals. What the BMW F 450 RR has is the unmistakable liter-class styling, the electronics, and just enough performance to make a winding back road feel like a qualifying lap.

The real question is whether the F 450 RR can deliver enough character and genuine riding pleasure to justify its premium positioning, particularly when the middleweight sportbike segment is getting increasingly crowded. We'll have to wait until we swing a leg over one to know whether this little RR has the goods or is simply dressing up for a race it hasn't entered yet.

Source: BMW