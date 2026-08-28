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Motorcycles

Spanish bikemaker rebadges Chinese retro scrambler

By Utkarsh Sood
August 27, 2026
Spanish bikemaker rebadges Chinese retro scrambler
The Scrambler 607 is Rieju's latest Chinese rebadge
The Scrambler 607 is Rieju's latest Chinese rebadge
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The Scrambler 607 is Rieju's latest Chinese rebadge
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The Scrambler 607 is Rieju's latest Chinese rebadge
The Scrambler 607 was first spotted at last year's EICMA
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The Scrambler 607 was first spotted at last year's EICMA
The Scrambler 607 comes powered by a 581cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine
3/5
The Scrambler 607 comes powered by a 581cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine
The Scrambler 607 gets all traditional scram trademarks: high mudguard, retro styling, long ground clearance and a big 19-inch front wheel
4/5
The Scrambler 607 gets all traditional scram trademarks: high mudguard, retro styling, long ground clearance and a big 19-inch front wheel
The Scrambler 607 launches in Europe for €6,190 (roughly US$7,200 per direct conversion)
5/5
The Scrambler 607 launches in Europe for €6,190 (roughly US$7,200 per direct conversion)
View gallery - 5 images

Right then … we’ve been here before, haven’t we? Spanish motorcycle company Rieju seems to have made rebadging Chinese-made bikes its primary business model. This one is called the Scrambler 607, and it is basically a Marshal Scrambler 600 with a different name. So much for the “607”.

Rieju itself pitches the 607 as a modern interpretation of 1960s scramblers, but outside sources identify its underlying machine as a Chinese-built motorcycle, with Guangdong Jianya behind the chassis and Loncin supplying the 580-cc parallel twin.

To be fair, Rieju wasn’t always known for these shenanigans. It made its name producing some stellar off-road bikes, leveraging licenses for older GasGas designs. Lately, the company has ventured into other segments, the latest being a super-affordable V-twin cruiser. This new entry is a scrambler, as the name suggests, that was first publicly unveiled at the EICMA 2025.

The Scrambler 607 was first spotted at last year's EICMA
The Scrambler 607 was first spotted at last year's EICMA

Now, we’re seeing the bike launched across Europe. And the most important part? It’s pleasantly affordable, coming in at €6,190 (roughly US$6,750 at current exchange rates).

At the heart of the bike is a 581 cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine from BMW's long-standing Chinese manufacturing partner, Loncin, that’s liquid-cooled and pumps out roughly 64 hp. Out back, you’ll find a high-mounted exhaust setup with dual pipes true to classic scrambler styling.

That motor sits in a basic tubular steel frame paired with telescopic front forks and a steel swingarm with twin rear shocks. Stopping power comes from Nissin disc brakes on each wheel with dual-channel ABS.

The bike rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Both are spoked and wrapped in aggressive knobby tires.

The Scrambler 607 comes powered by a 581cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine
The Scrambler 607 comes powered by a 581cc four-stroke parallel-twin engine

For a bike bordering the midweight segment, it hits a reasonable weight balance. At a curb weight of 418 lb (190 kg) ready-to-ride, it carries a generous 4.75-gallon (18-L) fuel tank.

The 32.28-inch (820-mm) seat height is a bit on the taller side, but shouldn't pose an issue for most riders given the seat's narrow front profile. Speaking of which, it features a classic flat, bench-style seat.

While most of the proportions draw from retro scramblers, the overall package looks sharp and modern. Details on the electronics remain scant, though buyers should expect at least mandatory ABS, full LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.

The Scrambler 607 gets all traditional scram trademarks: high mudguard, retro styling, long ground clearance and a big 19-inch front wheel
The Scrambler 607 gets all traditional scram trademarks: high mudguard, retro styling, long ground clearance and a big 19-inch front wheel

What's most compelling is what this rebadging represents for the broader industry. The old paradigm of "European bike = European engineering, Chinese bike = cheap copy" is increasingly difficult to defend as manufacturers mix and match platforms, engines, and branding across continents.

Rieju gets a turn-key 580 cc platform, applies its own badge alongside European-market calibrations, and delivers a Spanish-branded scrambler with proportions straight out of a 1960s photograph.

And honestly, that's probably the more interesting story than simply calling it a Chinese bike with a Spanish badge. The motorcycle industry is becoming a parts-and-ideas market, where the passport on the fuel tank matters less than it used to.

The Scrambler 607 launches in Europe for €6,190 (roughly US$7,200 per direct conversion)
The Scrambler 607 launches in Europe for €6,190 (roughly US$7,200 per direct conversion)

Source: Rieju

View gallery - 5 images

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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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