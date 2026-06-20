© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

CFMoto 250 Dual reminds us why lightweight enduros are evergreen

By Utkarsh Sood
June 20, 2026
CFMoto 250 Dual reminds us why lightweight enduros are evergreen
The 250 Dual is the latest lightweight ICE enduro to hit the market
The 250 Dual is the latest lightweight ICE enduro to hit the market
View 5 Images
The 250 Dual is the latest lightweight ICE enduro to hit the market
1/5
The 250 Dual is the latest lightweight ICE enduro to hit the market
The 250 Dual doesn't look like the bikes of yesteryear
2/5
The 250 Dual doesn't look like the bikes of yesteryear
All-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust at the rear
3/5
All-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust at the rear
The 250 Dual is priced at an equivalent of around US$3,500 in Europe
4/5
The 250 Dual is priced at an equivalent of around US$3,500 in Europe
A luggage rack with grab rails is a neat addition
5/5
A luggage rack with grab rails is a neat addition
View gallery - 5 images

“Less is more.” How often have we heard that? CFMoto’s latest motorcycle embodies that philosophy, especially in a class that has not just been growing in popularity, but also in the size of the motorcycles themselves. This one’s simple and straightforward … and I like that.

I'm talking about the CFMoto 250 Dual, a brand-new lightweight enduro from the Chinese manufacturer that has already made its way into a number of European markets. The model is sold under the CFLite brand, a sub-brand specializing in reasonably priced entry-level motorcycles.

Powering the enduro is a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 24.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 16.6 lb-ft (22.5 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is listed at 75 mph (120 km/h). What's important here is that CFMoto isn't simply dropping in an old air-cooled motor. Instead, it uses a modern liquid-cooled unit with four valves, an overhead camshaft, and fuel injection.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox, with ratios that CFMoto says are equally suited to town and trail riding. It's interesting that there's such an emphasis on urban usability. Even though it's styled like a conventional enduro, you're not limited to occasional weekend trail runs.

The 250 Dual is priced at an equivalent of around US$3,500 in Europe
The 250 Dual is priced at an equivalent of around US$3,500 in Europe

The steel frame and swingarm are straightforward, as are the upside-down front forks, which offer 6.3 inches (160 mm) of travel, and the central monoshock. Nothing too fancy here. The braking system follows the same philosophy, with a dual-piston floating caliper and disc up front, and a 220-mm rear disc paired with a single-piston caliper.

The knobby tires are fairly thin – in true enduro fashion – measuring 80/100-21 at the front and 120/80-18 at the rear. With 9.6 inches (245 mm) of ground clearance, I don't see many obstacles on the trail giving this bike much trouble.

Equipment includes LED lighting all around, a digital LCD display, and a USB charging port. There's also a practical rear luggage rack with integrated grab rails that's more than capable of carrying light luggage.

The 3.4-gallon (13-L) fuel tank is appropriately sized for the bike and offers a respectable range of around 250 miles (400 km) on a full tank. The bike weighs 340 lb (154 kg), and as someone who daily rides a 440-lb (200-kg) 2019 Royal Enfield Himalayan, I'd be more than happy to use the CFMoto 250 Dual for commuting, errands, and the occasional trail excursion.

The 250 Dual doesn't look like the bikes of yesteryear
The 250 Dual doesn't look like the bikes of yesteryear

What I wouldn't use it for, however, is serious long-distance adventure riding, which is more my style. That brings me to the main point: this motorcycle isn't trying to be a do-it-all machine. It has its limitations, just like all motorcycles.

In true old-school thumper fashion, the 250 Dual looks perfectly happy climbing hills, crossing rivers, and tackling technical trails. It can also serve as a capable daily commuter while looking the part.

What it can't do is serious highway touring, long-distance mile-munching, or outright performance riding. But bikes like this are a reminder of why the lightweight enduro class refuses to disappear. Their simplicity, ease of maintenance, approachable nature, and lack of intimidation are exactly why they continue to attract riders.

As for availability and pricing, the 250 Dual is already on sale in several European countries. In Italy and Spain, for example, it costs €2,990 and €2,995, respectively. That's roughly US$3,500 at current exchange rates.

All-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust at the rear
All-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust at the rear

That’s impressive pricing, considering the likes of the Honda CRF300L come in at about €6,220 in Europe (US$7,250). On paper, the CFMoto looks like a bargain by comparison, although the two bikes aren't aimed at exactly the same buyer.

The 250 Dual’s closest rival is perhaps the Kawasaki KLX230 Sherpa, which for now remains limited to Asian markets. In that respect, CFMoto has taken a step ahead of its Japanese competitors, with European availability being a major advantage.

If this were to come to your country, would you give it a go? What’s your take?

Source: CFMoto

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesCFMotoEnduroOff-roadDirt BikesHonda MotorcyclesKawasaki
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Aprilia's crossover scooter: the SR GT 400
Motorcycles
Aprilia's new crossover scooter: Part adventure, part sports bike
Few companies do sportbikes like Aprilia. Of late, the Italian brand has expanded into other segments, most notably the adventure motorcycle category. Now, a new crossover scooter combines elements from both those styles.
Is this the world's fastest charging motorcycle?
Motorcycles
Tests confirm super-fast charging for first solid-state-battery e-moto
Donut Lab recently released its first pack-level charging test results – its fourth battery test with Verge Motorcycles. Its 18-kWh battery pack maintained over 100 kW of charging power at a 5C pace for five minutes on the Verge TS Pro electric moto.
The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
Motorcycles
80cc, 4-hp off-road mini bike costs just $550, and I want one
No kidding – this is a real thing, from a real manufacturer, meant for real-world use. The Pit Bull 1.0 comes from KNK Karts, a seasoned Indian go-kart maker. And boy does it look like fun.
Royal Enfield's first all-electric moto is finally here!
Motorcycles
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle lands at $3,000 in its home country
The RE Flying Flea C6 has recently been launched in India, and it’s not the numbers about the battery or the motor that’s been the star of the reveal; it’s the cost. For an equivalent of US$3,000 in its homeland, the C6 offers some serious chops!
The Manx R is a supersport that's more road-oriented than most modern-day alternatives
Motorcycles
Norton's 206-hp V4 superbike finally arrives ... with surprising pricing
The Manx R is a proper supersport, one that doesn’t feel like a retro cash-grab. Rather, a statement that the company wants to be taken seriously again – not just as a historic badge, but as a modern performance bikemaker with something left to prove.
A motorcycle that offers car-like safety
Motorcycles
Futuristic EV trike is trying to replace your bike – and maybe even your car
Safety is a double-edged sword on motorcycles. Between the thrill of being on a bike and ensuring you’re safe out on the road, it’s a subtle balancing act. This unique three-wheeled electric leaning motorcycle tries to redefine motorcycle safety.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!