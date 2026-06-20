CFMoto 250 Dual reminds us why lightweight enduros are evergreen

“Less is more.” How often have we heard that? CFMoto’s latest motorcycle embodies that philosophy, especially in a class that has not just been growing in popularity, but also in the size of the motorcycles themselves. This one’s simple and straightforward … and I like that.

I'm talking about the CFMoto 250 Dual, a brand-new lightweight enduro from the Chinese manufacturer that has already made its way into a number of European markets. The model is sold under the CFLite brand, a sub-brand specializing in reasonably priced entry-level motorcycles.

Powering the enduro is a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 24.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 16.6 lb-ft (22.5 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is listed at 75 mph (120 km/h). What's important here is that CFMoto isn't simply dropping in an old air-cooled motor. Instead, it uses a modern liquid-cooled unit with four valves, an overhead camshaft, and fuel injection.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed gearbox, with ratios that CFMoto says are equally suited to town and trail riding. It's interesting that there's such an emphasis on urban usability. Even though it's styled like a conventional enduro, you're not limited to occasional weekend trail runs.

The 250 Dual is priced at an equivalent of around US$3,500 in Europe CFMoto

The steel frame and swingarm are straightforward, as are the upside-down front forks, which offer 6.3 inches (160 mm) of travel, and the central monoshock. Nothing too fancy here. The braking system follows the same philosophy, with a dual-piston floating caliper and disc up front, and a 220-mm rear disc paired with a single-piston caliper.

The knobby tires are fairly thin – in true enduro fashion – measuring 80/100-21 at the front and 120/80-18 at the rear. With 9.6 inches (245 mm) of ground clearance, I don't see many obstacles on the trail giving this bike much trouble.

Equipment includes LED lighting all around, a digital LCD display, and a USB charging port. There's also a practical rear luggage rack with integrated grab rails that's more than capable of carrying light luggage.

The 3.4-gallon (13-L) fuel tank is appropriately sized for the bike and offers a respectable range of around 250 miles (400 km) on a full tank. The bike weighs 340 lb (154 kg), and as someone who daily rides a 440-lb (200-kg) 2019 Royal Enfield Himalayan, I'd be more than happy to use the CFMoto 250 Dual for commuting, errands, and the occasional trail excursion.

The 250 Dual doesn't look like the bikes of yesteryear CFMoto

What I wouldn't use it for, however, is serious long-distance adventure riding, which is more my style. That brings me to the main point: this motorcycle isn't trying to be a do-it-all machine. It has its limitations, just like all motorcycles.

In true old-school thumper fashion, the 250 Dual looks perfectly happy climbing hills, crossing rivers, and tackling technical trails. It can also serve as a capable daily commuter while looking the part.

What it can't do is serious highway touring, long-distance mile-munching, or outright performance riding. But bikes like this are a reminder of why the lightweight enduro class refuses to disappear. Their simplicity, ease of maintenance, approachable nature, and lack of intimidation are exactly why they continue to attract riders.

As for availability and pricing, the 250 Dual is already on sale in several European countries. In Italy and Spain, for example, it costs €2,990 and €2,995, respectively. That's roughly US$3,500 at current exchange rates.

All-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust at the rear CFMoto

That’s impressive pricing, considering the likes of the Honda CRF300L come in at about €6,220 in Europe (US$7,250). On paper, the CFMoto looks like a bargain by comparison, although the two bikes aren't aimed at exactly the same buyer.

The 250 Dual’s closest rival is perhaps the Kawasaki KLX230 Sherpa, which for now remains limited to Asian markets. In that respect, CFMoto has taken a step ahead of its Japanese competitors, with European availability being a major advantage.

If this were to come to your country, would you give it a go? What’s your take?

Source: CFMoto