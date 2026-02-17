Tech-packed touring maxi scooter comes for the Suzuki Burgman

Maxi scooters have always lived a strange life. They’re not exactly small, city scooters, and they’re not exactly motorcycles. They’re sort of both – built in the shape of scooters but have enough power and space to go longer distances with the comfort of motorcycles.

For years, the maxi-scooter conversation has started and ended with one name: the Suzuki Burgman. If you wanted the comfort, twist-and-go convenience, and enough wind protection to pretend you’re touring across the country instead of commuting through traffic, the Burgman has often been the go-to choice.

Taiwanese scooter manufacturer Sanyang Motorcycle (SYM) plans to challenge that status quo with the Cruisym 400. It comes with enough power, sharp bodywork, and a tech-heavy feature list, all with the same maxi-scooter brief. And by the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like it’s interested in playing understudy to the Burgman.

A liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 399cc single-cylinder engine powers the scoot SYM

A brand-new, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 399cc single-cylinder engine powers the Cruisym 400. With a rated output of about 34 horsepower and a peak torque of about 27.2 lb.ft (37 Nm), it's suitable for both highway cruising and city commuting without compromising efficiency or the smoothness you’d typically associate with scooters.

And it gets the hardware to support that power, too. Wheel sizes measure 15 inches up front and 14 inches at the back, which will help a lot with stability. The 288-mm front brake disc employs a radial-mounted caliper, while the rear comes with a 275-mm disc.

There is ample under-seat storage space, an adjustable windshield, and rear-view mirror-mounted turn signals. You also get standard features like switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS, which are fairly uncommon in this market at this price range.

Features like a 7-inch TFT LCD, turn-by-turn navigation, and a front/back integrated dash cam are all standard SYM

The scoot sports periscope-type front suspension, paired with adjustable straight-barrel damping to the rear. The seat measures 31 inches (785 mm) in height, the tank accommodates 3.8 gallons (14.5 liters) of fuel, while the whole thing weighs 490 lb dry (222 kg).

The sculpted lines and decent proportions see this beast looking sharp. A 7-inch TFT LCD shows all information you might need, including air temperature and tire pressure. There's turn-by-turn navigation via smartphone connectivity and wait for it … an integrated dash cam! Full LED lighting also features.

There’s a clear emphasis on comfort here as well. Your rear is treated to a nice, wide seat that offers good support for everyday use. Now I wouldn't even consider touring on a scooter, but if you were to head down that route, there’s also a three-position adjustable backrest, which will come in really handy on those extended trips.

It gets a three-position adjustable rear backrest as standard SYM

Although SYM has not yet confirmed pricing or availability, given that the Cruisym 300 costs £4,299 in the UK, expect that number to rise to £5,000 for the 400. That converts to under US$6,800, though this maxi scoot is unlikely to see official release in the USA.

I think it comes mighty close to being a great Burgamn 400 alternative. Both scoots sit in the same displacement class and offer more or less the same power. But the SYM Cruisym 400 comes on top in terms of equipment and modern packaging.

No official word yet, but it looks like the Cruisym 400 will most likely not be released in the USA SYM

The $8,949 Burgman 400 has built its reputation on refined comfort and proven reliability over decades on the market. It’s the sensible suit-and-tie of the segment. The Cruisym? It looks like it showed up at the party in a slim-fit jacket with a smartwatch and something to prove.

And that’s what makes this interesting. This isn’t a plucky 250 trying to punch above its weight. It’s a full-blown 400cc contender stepping directly into the Burgman’s comfort zone and asking a dangerous question: What if the default choice… isn’t so default anymore?

Source: SYM