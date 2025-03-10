Ultraviolette’s $1,400 e-scooter surprises with first-in-class radar tech

Ultraviolette is on a roll. The Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturer recently revealed not one but two all-new electric offerings poised to hit the market next year: an electric enduro called the Shockwave and a tech-laden electric scooter dubbed Tesseract.

It becomes the first scooter to roll out of Ultraviolett’s production line, and from what I can gather, it was well worth the wait. It gets an appreciable IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range and futuristic styling, is safe and practical, and is equally well-equipped with tech.

There’s so much to like about this e-scoot, especially considering its US$1,400 price tag. Is there a catch? Well, it isn’t slated for global release just yet, although deliveries in India will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette Tesseract breaks the mold with its strong styling and aggressive lines Ultraviolette

Out of the gate, the Tesseract looks beefy as hell. It breaks the mold with its strong styling and aggressive lines, in contrast to the majority of the mainstay scoots, which often have gentle silhouettes and muted lines. Its wide apron – courtesy of a smartly designed headlight unit,14-inch tires, angular seat, and sculpted tail end – are sure to draw a lot of attention.

The e-scoot is home to a 20.1-horsepower (15-kW) electric motor and is constructed on an all-new platform. Three battery capacities of 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh and 6 kWh will be available to buyers upon launch. The 3.5-kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 100 miles (162 km), while the 5-kWh pack has a range of 136.7 miles (220 km). For the biggest battery pack, the scooter gets a range of about 160 miles (261 km) between charges – second only to Ola Electric's claim for the 3rd-gen S1 Pro+.

The electric scooter's performance is equally impressive; it can reach a top speed of 77.6 mph (125 km/h) and sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds. Its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in less than an hour. Given how well the F77 and F99 have delivered, the Tesseract ought to be able to compete in the real world equally well.

Tesseract becomes the first in the segment to have a dashcam, integrated radar, and "Omnisense mirrors" Ultraviolette

Almost every electric scooter comes equipped with a tablet-sized screen, and the Tesseract is no exception – in this case getting a 7-inch TFT display. But the scooter boasts more sophisticated tech that gives the term "futuristic" a new meaning.

Dual dashcams (front and rear), wireless charging, haptic feedback on the handlebars (for god knows what), dual-channel ABS, traction control, hill-hold assist, onboard navigation, and dynamic stability control. There, try reading that in one breath.

The Tesseract also becomes the first in the segment to have integrated radar and "Omnisense mirrors" – tech that puts alerts right on the mirrors to warn of blind spots and vehicles approaching at speed. These features also help with lane change assist, overtaking assistance, and real-time collision alerts.

The 34-liter underseat storage space on the Tessarect should be sufficient for storing a full-face helmet Ultraviolette

With everything that’s on offer, it’s good to see that Ultraviolette didn’t lose its head when it came to pricing. For the first 10,000 customers, the base version is being offered for an introductory price of $1,380 (INR 120,000). The next 50,000 consumers would thereafter be able to purchase the electric scooter for $1,495 (INR 130,000), after which this e-scooter will retail for $1,667 (INR 145,000). The Tesseract will come in four different colors: Sonic Pink, Desert Sand, Solar White, and Stealth Black.

Additionally, by the end of 2025, Ultraviolette will disclose the costs of the mid and top variants. In terms of warranty, Ultraviolette provides a standard three-year/46,600-mile (75,000-km) coverage, which can be extended for an additional two years or two million kilometers for peace of mind.

Electric scooters are set to be a big thing in the e-mobility space. Most recently, we saw Suzuki go electric with its scooters as well. TVS’ cube-inspired e-scooter grabbed a few eyeballs back in India too. And Harley-KYMCO electric maxi-scooters are also reported to be hitting the market in 2026, and among all of these, it looks like this might be the only e-scoot to come to the States.

With Ultraviolette offering way more in terms of onboard tech than the competition, which model would be your pick of the lot?

Source: Ultraviolette