Watch: Push button, get wheelie, no skill required

The coveted wheelie. The oldest, but most impressive trick in the book. Some people can, some people can't. Those who can't wish they could. But making a mistake while doing a wheelie could mean an expensive repair bill, or worse, an actual injury. Until now.

Since 2017, Sacramento-based company The Float Life (TFL) has been making aftermarket performance and cosmetic bits for the OneWheel – an electric semi-self-balancing board with one wheel that you can ride and carve like a snowboard. It uses an IMU (inertial measurement unit) to adjust motor torque and speed as you pitch the board forward or backward.

Led by Jeff McCosker, TFL has been the go-to resource for the OneWheel community. McCosker invented the float plate for the OneWheel that allowed riders to do nose slides and paved the way for the OneWheel freestyle scene. He knows a thing or two about the OneWheel.

Today, McCosker opened up preorders for the first-of-its-kind Wheelie Fun Bike. And it looks wheelie fun, indeed.

Using the same type of technology as the OneWheel, the Wheelie Fun Bike will literally do a balance point wheelie at the push of a button for you. Yut-uhhh. Just like that.

Literally anyone who can ride a bike can hoist a beaut by pressing a little button by your throttle and ride it out until the wheels fall off or the battery dies. It's the ultimate pit bike.

And here's the kicker: it's not just a purpose-built wheelie-o-matic, it's also quick with a top speed of 35+ mph (56 km/h) with a 30+ mile range (48 km). The 10-Ah, 72-volt battery says, "Yes, and may I have some more, please?" WFB says there's a 20-Ah battery option to be announced soon that will double the range figure.

The downside is that most likely, the 5,000-watt hub motor, 35+ top speed, and lack of pedals will make this M1 territory. Forget Class I, II, or III entirely ... and the lack of lights and indicators (and the for sure fact that a license plate would be ground off while sending dank twelve o'clocks), means this might not be something you can register or insure, etc, to make it road legal, even if you really tried.

Is this the WORLD'S FIRST Electric Bike with a Wheelie Button?!

Regardless of legality issues (as there aren't any states that I'm aware of where wheelies are legal to begin with ... so much negativity. *sigh*), the WFB means no more sloppy wheelies and no more looping out. Even for an absolute beginner.

It has two distinct wheelie modes: "Push to Wheelie" and "Digital Wheelie Bar." The first is merely pushing the button to lock in a wheelie at your desired height of pure awesomeness, and the second is more traditional, where you can load and unload the front to hoist one on power alone. The IMU takes care of the rest and stops you from over-rotating backwards and looping it flat on your back ... something I'm sure we've all done and never wish to repeat.

The frame is a custom design that oozes old school Tote Goat flavor – and likely the two-wheeled tractor of a machine that got you riding in the first place. Even the seat is reminiscent of a banana seat to keep you locked in while rolling a personal best of a ~30-mile-long wheelie. What's not to love?

But it's very much not your grandpa's 2-hp Briggs & Stratton-powered lawnmower bike. This thing brings the noise: full suspension, a front disc brake and six inches of computerized high-torque regen hub motor to take care of slowing the rear. There's also an app with a real-time dashboard that shows you ride stats, state of charge (SoC), speed, etc. The app also allows you to not only change preprogrammed ride modes, but also to custom-tune your not-grandpa's-bike down to the smallest details like throttle position and brake force.

It's all pretty sick, if you ask me.

But part of me wants to scream "CHEATER!" at the idea of an artificial, computer-controlled wheelie ... but at the same time, having spent thousands of miles on just the back wheel myself, I know how fun it is. I know how good it feels. Everyone should get to experience what it's like to chuck a whoolie "for safety."

I promise, the world would be a better place.

Source: Wheelie Fun Bike

