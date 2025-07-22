$935 bike helmet with replaceable filters promises pollution-free rides

If you're tired of sucking on smog every time you venture out on your motorcycle, this new helmet from a Spanish startup might be the remedy. Zyon's modular lid features a proper air filter built into the chin guard to trap airborne pollutants and fumes when you ride.

The Madrid-based company has been prototyping this helmet since 2022, along with a patented four-layer filter. The first layer tackles water, bugs, and large particles, the second captures fine particles, dust, and allergens, the third is made from activated carbon to absorb harmful gases, and the last is a fabric called Spunbond which protects the carbon layer.

You can regulate the airflow and ventilation by switching between three modes with a single button. A mobile app lets you know about the air quality around you, and alerts you when it's time to replace the filter (generally between 1-3 months, depending on your usage). It also receives a signal when your helmet detects a fall, and automatically alerts emergency services and selected contacts.

This bright red button lets you switch between three modes to control airflow and ventilation Zyon

Since it's modular, the helmet's chin guard can flip up into open face mode when you want to enjoy the rush of the wind in your face. There's also a retractable sun visor, and a movement-sensing, braking-activated rear light.

You'll need to charge the helmet over USB-C for those smart features to work, and it will run for 18 hours on a full battery. Zyon says the helmet is made from a lightweight fiber shell, is ECE 22.06 P/J certified for safety, and features the established Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) to protect your head from rotational impact.

The helmet includes a motion-sensing rear light to help other drivers spot you when you brake Zyon

Since Zyon first revealed the helmet last year, the company says it's racked up more than 4,000 pre-orders of its US$935 kit. That includes the lid in your choice of five colors and six sizes, 12 filters to keep you going for at least a year, a cleaning kit, and a helmet bag.

The helmet looks cool and packs a neat feature set – what remains to be seen is how it compares to similarly priced lids on safety Zyon

It's worth noting this isn't the first helmet with a HEPA filter: the Puros from Indian startup Shellios debuted in 2022 with a similar selling point, and is available for as little as $56 locally. That's a lot cheaper, but it's also only certified under India's less-stringent safety standards.

Zyon's mobile app will provide air quality readings and let you know when it's time to change out the helmet's filter Zyon

Zyon is still accepting pre-orders, and intends to deliver an initial batch before the year is out. Given its high asking price, it's going up against popular premium options like the Shoei Neotec 3 and the Schuberth E2 series. Those won't filter the air for you, but they sure as hell will protect your noggin in the event of a crash. I'd wait for some reviews before I snap one of these up.

Source: Zyon via Visordown