"Microglia are now seen as having a crucial role in the development and progression of Alzheimer's," explains Mathew Blurton-Jones, team leader on the research. "The functions of our cells are influenced by which genes are turned on or off. Recent research has identified over 40 different genes with links to Alzheimer's and the majority of these are switched on in microglia. However, so far we've only been able to study human microglia at the end stage of Alzheimer's in post-mortem tissues or in Petri dishes."