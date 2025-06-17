Smart automated guitar tuner is like having a Roadie in your pocket

More than a decade ago, a startup launched on Kickstarter to fund an automated guitar tuner called the Roadie. Now the company has returned to the platform with the smarter, faster, smoother and more powerful fourth generation.

Though there are many crowdfunding horror stories, the Roadie guitar tuner is not one of them. The first app-controlled tuner and peg turner in one successfully navigated its Kickstarter in 2013 and subsequently went on sale about a year later.

So yes, you can plug into a tuner or fire up an app and either turn the pegs by hand or use a crank-like device. But the Roadie automated much of that, in a handy form factor that didn't take up much room in the gig bag. I loved the review unit that Band Industries sent over, but it relied on the microphone of an app-hosting device to operate.

The second iteration broke free from such confines, using the vibration of each string to detect and adjust. The companion app became an optional extra, and when the Roadie brought a string to pitch, the light on the power button changed color before moving into the next string. It was quick, it was easy. And again, the device proved a gig bag staple.

Getting to grips with the Roadie 3 Paul Ridden/New Atlas

The visual interface moved to the side for the third outing in 2020, the vibration sensing technology was upgraded and the motor could wind or unwind much quicker. Usefully, the robo-tuner could bring a freshly fitted string to tension and tune it to the desired pitch in a single step – making string changes much less of a chore.

It's been a minute, but Band Industries is hitting Kickstarter again today to raise production funds and engage with potential users for the next generation. "Roadie 4 is the smartest and most reliable Roadie we’ve ever built," said company CEO and co-founder, Hassane Slaibi. "It’s faster, more intuitive, and simply a joy to use. Whether you're just picking up an instrument or a seasoned professional, Roadie 4 helps you sound your best, every time."

The algorithmic tuning power and the audio circuitry have both been re-engineered to improve tuning accuracy and for better performance in noisy venues. The navigation pad had been replaced by a scroll wheel and buttons, and the full-color LCD display has grown to 1.9 inches.

"We’ve reimagined everything: smarter tuning, better hardware, auto string detection, and a larger screen, all built from feedback we've received from our community over the years" Band Industries

Where users had to tune in a fixed sequence before – from low to high – or needed to undertake manual string selection, the new Roadie will now automatically detect which string has been picked and tune it to the selected pitch. The device will vibrate and beep when it gets there. Now that's useful.

The peg connector has been redesigned to take on a wider range of tuning pegs, and the overall design has been tweaked for improved ergonomics. As before, pretty much any stringed instrument with roughly paddle-shaped geared tuning pegs is supported – from electric/acoustic guitars to mandolins, ukuleles to banjos, and Bouzouki to pedal steel.

The detection range is from 27.5 Hz to 668.84 Hz, and you can use it with string gauges up to .075. It won't work for bass guitars though, you'll need to opt for the still available Roadie Bass for that. Band Industries also reckons that the 500-mAh battery in the Roadie 4 could be good for months of regular usage per charge. There's a built-in metronome too, which has a vibration mode so you can feel the tempo instead of just hearing a beep.

The Roadie 4 has a detection range running from 27.5 Hz to 668.84 Hz Band Industries

The Roadie 4 starts another Kickstarter journey for Band Industries today. Super Early Bird pledges are available for just US$89 – which is $50 off the expected retail price.

All crowdfunding campaigns have an element of risk, but Band Industries has repeatedly delivered and operates an online shop outside of the crowdfunding platform. If all goes to plan with this project, shipping is estimated to start from October.

Roadie 4 Automatic Guitar Tuner: Next-Level Precision

Source: Band Industries

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.