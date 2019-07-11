Being developed at the University of Michigan, they're made from a biodegradable polymer known as poly(lactide-coglycolide), and they contain no actual medication that could potentially cause side effects. Instead, they bind with immune cells that are on their way to the injury, reprogramming them. This causes most of the cells to travel away from the injury, while those that continue on to it produce less inflammation than they would otherwise, plus their regenerative qualities are boosted.