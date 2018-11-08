The Ultimate Service Titan may have the brawn, but it's not the only Nissan truck capable of heading up rescue and response missions. Over at the São Paulo Motor Show, Nissan is showing how the Frontier (Navara) can prove a potent force in search-and-rescue. The Frontier Sentinel concept has a raft of upgraded capabilities and components, including a drone-launching platform, portable power station and gear organization. Its parrot-inspired coloring gives a nod to its Brazilian roots and ensures it pops out like a smoke signal in dense jungle or forest.

