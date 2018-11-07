For a while now, Nissan has been all about showcasing the Titan's rugged, outdoorsy nature with builds like the Surfcamp and Project Basecamp. The new Ultimate Service Titan looks at first like it was born to that same family of camper trucks, appearing like a Titan with a rugged off-road trailer body bolted to its bare-back chassis. And that's half right. It's not a camper or overland truck, but it does in fact use a well-known off-road trailer in its construction. Nissan adapted the ultra-rugged, pop-top Conqueror UEV-490 Extreme trailer for the build, turning the truck into a functional mobile response headquarters complete with slide-out kitchen, solar power system, desk, bed and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.