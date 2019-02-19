"Opus owners really love getting out into the wild and enjoying the more remote corners of the countryside," says Jonathan Harrison, Opus managing director. "At the moment, to go off-grid for any lengthy period, you either turn to a fossil-fuel generator or you compromise on the power you can use with existing battery solutions. This new concept integrating Nissan Energy ROAM is answering real customer needs. Soon campers might be able to take whichever road — or unbeaten track — they choose, safe in the knowledge they will be connected to a robust and sustainable energy supply."