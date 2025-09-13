Rugged adventure tablet first to throw FHD visuals on the go

Earlier in the year we saw Unihertz sub-brand 8849 sharpen up the visuals for the built-in projector of its Tank 4 Pro rugged smartphone. Now Blackview is doing the same to its Active 12 Pro rugged tablet, but this time we're looking at Full HD image throws.

Like rugged smartphones, the Active 12 Pro tablet rocks a chunky monkey style that won't suit every mobile user. But Blackview has packed some impressive tech within the tough outer skin of this "rugged device, productivity hub, creative toolkit, and survival companion – all in one."

First up, the headline act. Along the top edge of the tablet is a projection unit. While such things are not uncommon in the rugged device marketplace, they can be a bit underwhelming. The Active Pro 12's module puts out 200 lumens – twice the brightness of many competitors – and manages full 1080p resolution at up to 120 diagonal inches.

The Active 12 Pro's projector features autofocus and keystone correction for setup ease Blackview

Onboard autofocus and included keystone correction should also help with setup on the go, whether that's watching movies at camp, sharing blueprints with colleagues on site, giving a presentation from the back of a pickup truck or enjoying the latest viral cat video at a friend's house.

You won't need to worry about seeking out a wall outlet to power the show, or find room in your backpack for an additional portable powerbank. The tablet is home to a monstrous 30,000-mAh battery – which is reckoned good for 21 hours of video, 149 hours of calling or up to 112 days on standby. There's support for 120-W fast charging, plus 10-W reverse charging for sharing some juice with your phone or drone.

It's a tough beast too, being certified to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, and coming with IP68/IP69K water/dust resistance. The tablet can survive drops from a height of 1.5 m (~5 ft), boasts a surface pressure resistance rating of up to 2.2 tons, and will operate in temperature extremes running from -20 °C to 60 above (-4 to 140 °F).

Blackview Active 12 Pro: Built to Industry's Toughest Standards | 360° Protection from Every Side

It's also been tested for flame resistance to UL 94 (HB) standards, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 should keep "the screen clear and damage-free in daily rugged use." The screen has also been optimized for gloved touch input.

"Whether you're navigating icy mountain ranges, dusty construction zones, sun-scorched factories, or untamed wilderness, the Active 12 Pro is engineered with the toughness, intelligence, and safety features needed to stand firm in the face of challenge – your ultimate work companion built for resilience and performance," boasts the press release.

The tablet comes equipped with an 11-inch FHD+ touch display capable of 650 nits of peak brightness, which is reckoned good for onscreen clarity in direct sunlight. A refresh rate of 90 Hz should make for fairly snappy visuals, while dual Box speakers with smart PA amplification promise "rich, immersive sound."

The device can be paired with a wireless keyboard and mouse for a more laptop-like experience, with a single-touch desktop interface available as well as preloaded productivity tools like WPS Office. Stylus input is supported too, for those who prefer to scribble or tap and touch while wearing thick gloves during a chilly spell.

The 11-inch display is tough, bright and responsive, and supports gloved use Blackview

Processing brains shape up as a 2.5-GHz MT7300 5G octa-core chipset with integrated graphics. There's 16 GB of onboard RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage, though the memory can grab up to 32 GB of dynamic virtual RAM when needed, and up to 2 TB of media card expansion is possible. Wi-Fi 6 is cooked in too for times when a router is nearby.

The tablet runs the company's own operating system based on Android 15, which features Google's Gemini AI for hands-free control and interaction. Chat GPT is also available as part of Blackview's AI suite, along with DeepSeek content-aware search and a built-in smart assistant.

If you're feeling snappy, Blackview will treat you to a 108-megapixel rear camera built around a Samsung Isocell HM6 sensor. This gets enhanced by technology that combines nine pixels into one larger pixel "to significantly boost light intake and sensitivity while effectively reducing noise." Intelligent dynamic range adjustment, multi-sampling technology and an "advanced 6P lens" also chip in for the promise of "images that are rich in detail, evenly exposed and color-accurate."

The Active 12 Pro is certified to military durability standards, including resistance to powerful water spray Blackview

The selfiecam has tapped Samsung for the sensor too, though this time it's a 50-MP JN1 with 4-in-1 pixel binning and phase-detection AF. Either way, the cameras are supported by AI editing tools for on-device sky replacement, beautification and color enhancement, among other things.

Rounding out the key specs is a 400-lumen dual-beam camping light with multiple lighting modes, including SOS strobe and adjustable brightness. A sturdy adjustable handle to the rear of the tablet can serve as a kickstand.

The Blackview Active 12 Pro is available now for US$910 through Blackview's website or $999 on Amazon, though there is a slightly less powerful version on sale for around the $850 mark.

Product page: Active 12 Pro

