It couldn't possibly get any more off-grid than the EO Canopy

Have you ever wanted to go fully off-grid and "find yourself" in the woods, living off the land, with only your wits and survival skills to keep you alive? Oh, no? But you could pretend, at least ... and the EO Canopy is the ultimate solution for you.

I'd like to preface this article to say this is not a sales pitch. I'm simply a big fan of living off-grid in the woods, and I really enjoy my creature comforts as well.

The EO Canopy, by Electric Outdoors, is a first-of-its-kind destination camping platform with all the modern luxuries of your first-world life in the city – powered entirely by solar and batteries and requiring exactly zero infrastructure development or permits, as the rig is classified as a "trailer." It even makes its own water.

And we're not talking about some cramped little travel trailer, either. We're talking about a 154-kWh sodium-ion battery pack that can be quadrupled if you so desire. We're talking about a 6,600-watt, full solar-tracking roof that can make 45-64 kWh of power per day. In practical terms, that's basically unlimited power.

But for those who are electricity-indulgent, that's enough solar to power about two American houses per day. It's enough solar output to throw about a 150-mile (241-km) charge back into your Tesla/Rivian/etc – and of course, the EO Canopy comes with a Level 2 charging station for that very reason. It's enough to keep the AC running pretty much indefinitely when paired up with the 154-kWh battery bank.

This would be a pretty serene spot to wake up in the morning, in the EO Canopy Electric Outdoors

The trailer comes with 30- and 50-amp connections ... no, not to plug into shore power, but to be shore power for your RV (or power tools, of course, since we're roughing it here). And by RV, I mean your Rossmönster Overland or EarthRoamer type of global expedition vehicle that we know you drove up in. Should the EO Canopy actually be connected to the grid, it can supply excess solar power back to the grid, and it will have excess solar power ... not that anyone would use such a product anywhere near a grid.

Did I mention it makes its own drinking water? The EO glamping rig can make 18 gallons (68 liters) of purified drinking water per day with its integrated atmospheric water generator. Yep, right out of thin air. Excess water is stored in a 100-gallon (378-liter) tank.

Having personally spent a significant portion of the last eight years off-grid with a big battery and solar setup, water is always the driving force in returning to civilization. The EO Canopy eliminates the need for municipal water, expensive wells, water runs, or being situated immediately next to a clean water source. Poof, you just suddenly have water.

The off-grid platform also comes equipped with Starlink so you never miss a new episode of Mountain Men on the History Channel or Naked and Afraid streaming in 4K on Discovery. And that's not all: The EO Canopy has an AWS cloud backbone and a fully integrated app for your phone, meaning you've always got Amazon Web Services by your side, securely keeping track of your power usage and other fun footprint-reducing metrics you can show off to anyone who finds out about your perhaps-not-so-rugged accommodations.

The rig features a full wet bath with a recirculating shower system that reuses 70% of your sudsy bubble-water after filtering and purifying it. So after a long day of working hard to maintain the homestead one adult beverage at a time, you can shower to your little heart's content without much worry about running out of precious H2O.

Various configurations of the EO Canopy Electric Outdoors

At this point, you're probably wondering how this thing can be completely off-grid when you have to deal with, you know, toilet waste and stuff. Nope, you won't have to go outside and dig holes. The EO Canopy uses an incineration toilet. Poop goes in, and artisanal campfire ash comes out. Incineration toilets aren't generally something you'd see in an off-grid rig, as they can burn (no pun intended) anywhere from 1 to 3 kWh of power in a single flush ... but with 154 kWh of battery and 6,600 watts of solar? No worries. Flush away, you handsome Wi-Fi-equipped master of the great outdoors.

The EO Canopy has a basic kitchenette equipped with a freezer/cooler – like you'd find in a B+ conversion van – tucked below the sink and a two-burner induction cooktop – though not a ton of counter space, unfortunately. But who needs counter space when you've got the wilderness at your disposal?

There's a modest amount of storage at best, inside its 8 by 20 feet (2.4 by 6.1 meters) of living space. It has a very indoor/outdoor-living feel with its large, sliding barn doors. Also inside is either a 2- or 4-bed configuration, all lit with elegant and efficient LED mood lighting likely to attract mosquito bites big enough to put hair on your chest.

Outside is an 8-ft-deep covered patio that runs the length of the do-it-all rig, where you can kick up your feet and listen to the mating calls of all the deer you plan to take down for tomorrow's venison.

What's this off-grid dream going to set you back? A cool US$150,000 or so, will get you the basics. But what more do you need? Oh ... it's missing a built-in sous vide station ... but we know you already brought yours from home.

Source: Electric Outdoors

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.