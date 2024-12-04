Panoramic e-trike micro-camper is like no other smart RV you've seen

We've come to expect the occasional bicycle camping trailer launch, and even the somewhat rarer integrated ebike motorhome. But Michigan startup Grounded has released something we weren't expecting at all. Its all-new T1 micro-camper is a live-in e-trike-powered tractor-trailer complete with standing height interior, 360-degree window array, and bed, dining and kitchen space for two people. Grounded claims it as a world first, and we don't intend to argue.

As you might recall, Grounded is the force behind one of the US market's most striking electric RVs. Its BrightDrop/GM-based G2 is a sort of Class B+ camper van with up to 250 miles (402 km) of range. A $200K two-person motorhome built into a somewhat raw delivery truck isn't everyone's cup of tea, so Grounded is expanding with a much smaller, lower-priced electric camper option while it awaits the launch of additional electric van platforms in which to install its furnishings. And since its company concept is based around creating flexible camper modules readily scalable to a wide range of vehicles, dropping down to tricycle size isn't as much of a stretch as it might sound.

Plus it's no small tricycle. To create the T1, Grounded teamed up with fellow Detroit shop Civilized Cycles, using the company's Semi-Trike as the base of its unique camping tandem. Much like it sounds, the Semi-Trike is a scaled-down urban delivery vehicle inspired by the semi-truck, with an electric tricycle serving as the tractor towing the single-axle trailer.

The Grounded T1 e-trike micro-camper measures 17 feet (5.2 m) in total length Grounded

Once the Semi-Trike pulls into Grounded's garage, the empty trailer becomes the foundation for the rectangular camper box measuring 120 inches (305 cm) long by 114 inches (290 cm) high to the top of the Starlink satellite dish on the roof. Its 48-in-wide interior looks rather narrow compared to the average camper, but it does boast a 6.7-foot-high (2-m) ceiling to provide full standing height for most adults. That height, coupled with the box's right angles, doesn't do much for aerodynamics, but it does create a more livable 280-cu-ft (8-cu-m) space in which to spend the night.

We had the chance to look over Grounded's G2 camper van last month, and while the base van itself is rough around the edges, Grounded's floor plan and equipment make the space as cozy and stylish as possible. The company looks to do the same inside the T1's rough-around-the-edges trailer box, carving out a 360-degree panorama of windows complemented by a wide, breezy French door entry.

The French doors create a wide entryway Grounded

Despite its narrow build, the T1 is able to sleep two people on a full-width double bed that converts to a two-person dining area with L-shaped sofa. Camper #2 will have to pedal in on their own bike, however, as the T1's recumbent cockpit only has one seat.

The wall opposite the bed houses a compact kitchenette that comes standard with an induction cooker, fridge and sink. Buyers who intend to pedal their camper far beyond any local infrastructure can also add an optional dry flush toilet and outdoor shower.

Windows on every wall ensure that the T1 camper is never far from nature Grounded

"By combining Civilized Cycles’ platform with our fast-track approach to interior builds, we’re able to quickly launch a compact, beautiful adventure system to meet the moment," said Grounded CEO Sam Shapiro. "Fully integrated electronics between the electric trike and the RV interior, managed through the Grounded+ app, provide a smart experience and give a detailed view of the trike range, how much energy each appliance is using, and the ability to remotely control all aspects of the living space."

A single 15-kWh battery pack powers both the onboard camping amenities and the trike's 750-W electric drive. It offers up to 150+ miles (241+ km) of pedal-assisted range and charges via 500 watts of roof-mounted solar panels or grid hookup. Grounded's app ties all onboard systems neatly together for monitoring and control, making it the first bicycle/tricycle camper we've seen with a seamless smart-home-grade command concept.

The Grounded+ app will give T1 users remote monitoring and control Grounded

Civilized Cycles' patented self-adjusting air suspension system smoothens out the ride and fine-tunes things based on conditions like payload and speed. The trike's electric drive puts out up to 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque for serious trailer-pulling muscle and hits speeds up to 15 mph (24 km). It's classed as a bicycle and can ride wherever a bicycle can, requiring no special registration or licensing.

Grounded plans to launch the T1 in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2025 and opened up US$100 preorders this week. Final price starts at $30,000 before options.

Source: Grounded

